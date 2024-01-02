en English
Health

Sri Lanka’s Response to New COVID-19 Sub-variant and Health Initiatives

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:20 pm EST
Sri Lanka’s Response to New COVID-19 Sub-variant and Health Initiatives

In a recent press conference, Sri Lanka’s Health Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, shared the country’s current health status, with a particular focus on the emergence of a new COVID-19 sub-variant, JN1, in neighboring India. The Ministry is keeping a close eye on the situation, though no occurrences of this sub-variant have been detected within Sri Lanka’s borders as yet. The public is strongly encouraged to adhere to established health practices to keep this new threat at bay.

COVID-19 Situation and Measures

Dr. Pathirana emphasised that, while the JN1 sub-variant is a cause for concern, it does not warrant panic. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN1 as a ‘variant of interest’ due to its rapidly increasing prevalence, primarily in India, but currently considers it a ‘low’ global public health risk. Sri Lanka is conducting ongoing sample testing to ensure early detection if the variant enters the country.

Advancing Health Infrastructure

Aside from monitoring the COVID-19 situation, the Sri Lankan Health Ministry is also taking strides to improve the country’s overall health infrastructure. This includes the digitization of procurement processes for medicines, a project undertaken with the collaboration of local universities. The quality control laboratory of the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) is also set to receive an upgrade, thanks to funding from President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

National Health Initiatives

Dr. Pathirana highlighted several significant health initiatives, including the identification of 850 essential medicines critical for Sri Lanka and the launch of an environment cleaning program to combat dengue, which claimed 50 lives last year. The government is also ready to roll out a nationwide measles vaccination program through Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Offices next week.

In conclusion, the Sri Lankan Health Ministry is diligently monitoring the new COVID-19 sub-variant, while also working on enhancing the country’s health infrastructure and implementing crucial health initiatives. The public is urged to remain vigilant and follow all recommended health protocols.

Health Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

