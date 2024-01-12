en English
Health

Sri Lanka’s Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
In Sri Lanka, a country weathering its most severe financial crisis in over seven decades, an unusual sight unfolded in key hospitals. Hundreds of soldiers were deployed, not for a combat operation, but to assist in patient care as hospital orderlies and administrative staff launched a nationwide strike. Sparked by a government policy that selectively granted a monthly transport allowance to doctors, sidelining other healthcare workers, the strike has put a spotlight on the escalating tensions within the country’s healthcare sector and the broader socio-economic challenges the nation is grappling with.

The Soldiers’ Mission

The soldiers, numbering 615 along with 19 officers, were deployed to 25 key hospitals, not for medical duties, but to provide non-medical support. Their tasks ranged from offloading ambulances, moving patients, to record keeping. This military intervention in the healthcare sector highlights the strain on Sri Lanka’s public healthcare system, once robust and vibrant, now facing significant challenges.

The Strike: A Symptom of a Wider Crisis

The strike by hospital orderlies and administrative staff was not an isolated incident, but rather a symptom of a wider crisis affecting the nation. The financial crunch has led to soaring living costs, increased taxes, and restrictions on public employee benefits, contributing to the growing discontent among healthcare workers. Feeling neglected, these workers protested the government’s decision to provide a monthly transport allowance exclusively to doctors, thereby underscoring a perceived inequity within the healthcare workforce.

A Call for Equal Treatment

The Health Services Trade Union Alliance, represented by Ravi Kumudesh, vocally criticized the selective relief provided by the government. According to Kumudesh, all healthcare workers are vital in delivering critical care to patients and hence deserve equal treatment. The strike, therefore, serves as a strong message to the government, highlighting the need for a more inclusive policy that values every member of the healthcare workforce.

As Sri Lanka navigates this challenging period, the strike and the subsequent deployment of soldiers in hospitals stand as stark reminders of the socio-economic pressures affecting the nation. While the immediate concern is to ensure the smooth functioning of hospitals, the broader issue at hand goes beyond allowances and touches upon the very fundamentals of healthcare workforce welfare, equality, and the country’s economic stability.

Health Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

