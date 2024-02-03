Sri Lankan Navy Steps Up: Dispatches Medical Teams to Hospitals Amid Staff Shortage

In a display of unity and dedication, the Sri Lankan Navy, under the leadership of Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, has sent out medical teams to numerous hospitals across the nation. This initiative is in response to the urgent need for healthcare amidst the current health staff shortage. This move not only showcases the Navy's readiness to serve in emergencies but also underscores its commitment to national healthcare and crisis response.

Deploying Medical Teams to Hospitals Nationwide

The hospitals receiving the Navy's assistance include the National Hospital Colombo, National Institute of Mental Health Mulleriyawa, National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases, Base Hospital Kiribathgoda, Teaching Hospital Karapitiya, District General Hospital Trincomalee, and Divisional Hospital Medawachchiya. These medical teams, equipped with the necessary skills and resources, work in tandem with the existing hospital staff to ensure the continuity of essential health services.

Meeting Urgent Care Needs Amid Staff Shortage

With the current shortage of health personnel, the move to deploy Navy medical teams has come as a much-needed relief. The teams are providing urgent care assistance to patients, significantly relieving the burden on existing health workers. This intervention has been met with gratitude from both the public and hospital staff, who have been under immense pressure due to the staff shortage.

Reinforcing Navy's Role Beyond Maritime Duties

This initiative by the Sri Lankan Navy goes beyond their traditional maritime duties, marking their readiness to serve the public in times of crisis. By extending their services to healthcare, the Navy is cementing its role as a key player in national emergencies and crisis response. This action emphasizes their dedication to the nation's wellbeing and their willingness to step in when needed, reinforcing their commitment to the people of Sri Lanka.