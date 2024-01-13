en English
Health

Sri Lanka Doubles DAT Allowance in Bid to Stem Medical Brain Drain

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
Sri Lanka Doubles DAT Allowance in Bid to Stem Medical Brain Drain

In an unprecedented move to curb the escalating brain drain in the medical sector, the Sri Lankan Cabinet has approved a substantial hike in the Disturbance, Availability and Transport Allowance (DAT) for medical practitioners. The allowance has now been doubled from Rs 35,000 to Rs 70,000, marking a significant investment in the country’s healthcare system, which has been reeling under the impact of an economic crisis and the resulting exodus of healthcare professionals.

Addressing a Surge in Migration

Prior to 2021, the annual migration of medical practitioners from Sri Lanka averaged around 200. However, this figure witnessed a staggering increase by the end of 2023, with at least 1,700 professionals seeking opportunities abroad. This mass migration, spurred on by the economic downturn, threatened the very foundations of the country’s healthcare system.

Government Efforts to Retain Medical Talent

The government’s decision to increase the DAT allowance is viewed as a direct response to this brain drain. The move has been welcomed by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA), which has long advocated for measures to retain medical talent within the country. Despite a significant investment in medical training, the lure of better opportunities overseas has led to a steady drain of trained professionals, leaving many healthcare facilities at the brink of closure.

The Challenge of Enforcement

Pre-existing bond agreements, stipulating a mandatory service period within the state following foreign training, have proven insufficient to stem the tide. The penalties for breaching these agreements are often overlooked as manageable expenses once practitioners start earning abroad. Similarly, the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Bureau Act and the WHO’s Global Code of Practice on International Recruitment of Health Personnel, designed to manage the migration of health professionals, have been largely ineffective.

The GMOA emphasizes that a more comprehensive approach to the issue is required, suggesting economic justice, resolution of transfer and placement issues, and provision of decent living quarters as potential solutions to the ongoing crisis.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

