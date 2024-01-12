en English
Health

Sri Lanka Deploys Soldiers to Hospitals Amid Strike; Human Rights Watch 2024 Report Released

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:53 am EST
Sri Lanka Deploys Soldiers to Hospitals Amid Strike; Human Rights Watch 2024 Report Released

In a rapidly developing situation in Sri Lanka, hundreds of soldiers were assigned to assist key hospitals as hospital orderlies and administrative staff went on a one-day nationwide strike over allowances. This comes at a time when the country is grappling with its worst financial crisis in over seven decades, marked by soaring living costs, increased taxation, and reduced perks for public workforce. The soldiers are tasked with providing non-medical support, including offloading ambulances, shifting patients around, and maintaining records.

Sri Lanka’s Healthcare Crisis

The strike was initiated in response to the government’s move to grant doctors a monthly transport allowance of 70,000 rupees while excluding other healthcare workers, leading to widespread discontent. This strike, amid the country’s deepening financial crisis, has accentuated the problems plaguing Sri Lanka’s public healthcare system, which is already suffering due to healthcare worker migration and cuts in public healthcare expenditure.

Human Rights Watch’s 2024 World Report

On the global front, the Human Rights Watch recently unveiled its 2024 world report, spotlighting a year marked by human rights suppression. The report criticized global leaders for turning a blind eye to violations in regions like Sudan, Gaza, and against marginalized communities like the Uighurs. It gave a detailed account of the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war, the death toll from the Gaza conflict, and the damage inflicted by climate change and economic inequality.

Selective Outrage and Transactional Diplomacy

The report underscored the inconsistent application of human rights standards by Western governments, highlighting instances of selective outrage and transactional diplomacy. The international community’s lack of response to human rights abuses in China, particularly in Xinjiang and Tibet, drew sharp criticism. The European Union was also called out for its migration containment policies. The report also brought to light Britain’s expected move to join the United States in launching overnight air strikes on Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, as reported by the political editor for The Times newspaper.

As Sri Lanka confronts its healthcare crisis and the world grapples with human rights issues, the need for a comprehensive, unbiased, and effective response becomes more critical than ever. The events of today foreshadow a world of tomorrow where human rights abuses and economic crises could become far more prevalent if not adequately addressed.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

