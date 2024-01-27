Springfield Thunderbirds: A Hockey Game and A Tribute to Heroes

At the heart of Springfield, the MassMutual Center hummed with energy and anticipation. The Springfield Thunderbirds, known for their prowess on ice, hosted their much-anticipated hockey game against the Charlotte Checkers. But the night had more in store than just a regular hockey match. As hosts, the Thunderbirds also organized the Second Annual Sticks & Stairs event - a charitable endeavor designed to support the American Lung Association.

Sticks & Stairs: A Step for Charity

This event, far from your usual fundraising, involved participants from various walks of life. Team members, first responders, and MassMutual Center staff found themselves engaged in a healthy and noble competition. The challenge? Running up and down over 1,100 stairs in the expansive arena. The goal? To raise awareness and funds for the American Lung Association.

Heroes in Uniform: Paying Homage

According to Nathan Costa, the team President of the Thunderbirds, the event served a dual purpose. Besides the charity aspect, it also functioned as a tribute to Hometown Hero night. True to the spirit of this occasion, many first responders participated in the stair climb wearing their full uniforms, a practice that's common at similar events and a testament to their resilience and determination.

Personal Motivations: More than Just a Game

For some, this event held personal significance. Emily Mills, a Northfield EMT, shared her personal reason for participating - her aunt's ongoing battle with lung cancer. The Sticks & Stairs event, thus, transcended beyond a mere charity run. It symbolized hope, solidarity, and a collective effort to combat a disease that affects millions worldwide.

Following the stair climb, the first responders were set to be further honored during the hockey game. An emergency vehicle parade on the ice during intermission periods underscored the evening's theme of acknowledging and saluting the heroes among us.

From the clashing hockey sticks to the echoing footsteps on the stairs, January 28th at the MassMutual Center was more than just a date. It was a testament to the spirit of Springfield - a town that plays hard, fights harder, and never forgets to honor its heroes.