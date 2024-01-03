Spring-Calving Season: A Time for Diligence on Dairy Farms

The advent of spring signals the onset of the spring-calving season, an essential yet potentially hazardous time for dairy farms. With the arrival of this season, the likelihood of accidents escalates, especially as freshly-calved cows can exhibit dangerous behavior. According to data, livestock incidents account for a quarter of all farm accidents in Ireland, forming a considerable section of fatalities experienced by older farmers. While dairy cows tend to be more docile than their suckler counterparts, they are not devoid of risks. As a result, farmers are advised to prepare adequately for the calving season.

Preparation for the Calving Season

One preventive measure is the proper setup of calving facilities to reduce the need for assistance, yet also ensuring readiness for interventions when required. This involves making sure that calving gates are in working order and maintaining a clean, well-lit calving area. Adequate space and bedding are also essential, along with individual pens for managing cows separately.

Importance of Safety Protocols

Safety protocols during calving season include the use of a functional calving gate, an escape route when removing calves, and keeping necessary equipment such as calving jacks and ropes readily available and in good condition.

Combating Fatigue with Technology

It’s also important to tackle fatigue, a common contributor to accidents. Farmers can leverage technology, such as calving cameras, to monitor cows effectively. Rotas for night checks during peak calving times could also be created to distribute workload and reduce the risk of fatigue-induced accidents.