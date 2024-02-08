Spread a Smile Brings Joy to West Middlesex University Hospital

In a heartwarming collaboration, Spread a Smile, a charity devoted to uplifting the spirits of gravely ill children and young adults, has recently joined forces with West Middlesex University Hospital. This newfound alliance aims to bring happiness and solace to the hospital's pediatric patients hailing from the Hounslow, Richmond, and Ealing areas.

Advertisment

With this partnership, West Middlesex Hospital becomes an integral part of a network that encompasses 31 major and specialty NHS hospitals, alongside four hospice partners that Spread a Smile works closely with. The charity is renowned for its engaging activities, delivered by a dedicated team of entertainers, including musicians, artists, magicians, and therapy dogs, who visit the patients on a monthly basis.

Moreover, patients and their families are invited to participate in weekly virtual group activities, such as art clubs and storytelling sessions. The inclusion of these virtual activities allows for a continuous source of joy and engagement, even when in-person visits are not possible.

A Beacon of Joy Amidst Adversity

Advertisment

Spread a Smile's team of talented entertainers is committed to spending quality time with patients through both in-person visits and virtual group activity sessions. They also organize special themed virtual activity days, regular treat drops, and entertainer visits, providing fun and exciting experiences for the children and their families.

Simii Dhupar, a senior health play specialist at West Mid, had nothing but praise for Spread a Smile's impactful work in lifting the spirits of hospital patients during their stay. "Their dedication to bringing joy and laughter to our young patients is truly commendable," she said.

A Partnership Born Out of Empathy

Advertisment

The hospital's Senior Health Play Specialist expressed her gratitude towards Spread a Smile for their amazing support, emphasizing the positive impact their efforts have on the patients' overall well-being.

Echoing this sentiment, the charity's Chief Executive, Josephine Segal, expressed her delight in working with the hospital to bring moments of joy and distraction to the young patients. "Our mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these children and their families, and we're thrilled to be extending our reach to West Middlesex Hospital," she said.

The Power of a Smile

The partnership between Spread a Smile and West Middlesex University Hospital serves as a reminder of the transformative power of joy and laughter, especially in the face of adversity. As this collaboration continues to grow, it is hoped that the lives of countless seriously ill children and young people will be touched by the healing power of a simple smile.

As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of health and well-being, initiatives like these stand as beacons of hope, demonstrating the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring power of empathy and compassion.