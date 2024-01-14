Spot of Tea Restaurant Remains Closed: A Tale of Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future

Spot of Tea, a cherished restaurant located in the heart of downtown Mobile, Alabama, has been forced to indefinitely shutter its doors. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) mandated this closure, marking a grim third time within a week that the esteemed establishment has had to close. The crux of the issue lies in a series of health code violations that have not been rectified to the department’s satisfaction.

Continual Violations and Failed Corrections

The series of events leading to the repeated closures began on December 27, when Anthony Moore, the founder and president of Spot of Tea, received his initial alert about the impending inspection and probable shutdown. Following this, an official inspection was conducted on December 29. The results of this examination were less than favorable, with the restaurant failing to correct violations that led to a score below 75 within the stipulated 48-hour window. This failure consequently led to the restaurant’s closure on January 5, according to reports published on the ADPH website.

Efforts to Reopen: A Struggle in Vain?

Typically, establishments that face such issues can reopen within a few hours after the necessary corrections are made and approved. However, this hasn’t been the case for the Spot of Tea. On January 7, Moore took decisive action and submitted a comprehensive document to the ADPH, detailing a list of 31 corrected items. Despite this proactive approach, his pleas for a follow-up inspection fell on deaf ears. As of the time of this report, the ADPH has not responded to Moore’s continued requests or to inquiries about the situation.

Uncertain Future and Unanswered Questions

While the restaurant’s future hangs in the balance, Moore remains steadfast in his efforts to seek another inspection in the hope of reopening Spot of Tea. Yet, the silence from ADPH continues, leaving the restaurant in a state of limbo and its loyal patrons in a state of longing for their favorite spot. The Spot of Tea’s indefinite closure remains a significant topic of conversation amongst Mobile’s community, and the unanswered questions surrounding the situation only fuel the speculation.