Spokane Physician Settles Fraud Allegations: A $95,000 Lesson on Healthcare Integrity

In a significant development in Washington healthcare, Spokane physician Dr. Daniel Case has agreed to pay $95,000 to settle allegations of engaging in a fraudulent kickback scheme. Dr. Case was accused of ordering medically unnecessary durable medical equipment, with corresponding bills being sent to federal health care programs. The alleged misconduct took place between October 2018 and April 2019.

Medicare Billed for Unnecessary Equipment

Dr. Case worked with RediDoc LLC, where he and other physicians were paid for each medically unnecessary order they signed. These orders led to hefty Medicare payments totaling over $3.35 million. RediDoc's modus operandi involved telemarketers contacting beneficiaries about acquiring equipment at no cost, with physicians subsequently signing pre-filled prescriptions based on recorded calls.

RediDoc Owners Pleaded Guilty

The owners of RediDoc have already pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges related to the anti-kickback statute in 2020. Despite Dr. Case expressing concerns about the legitimacy of his actions, he continued to sign unnecessary orders. Notably, these included orders for a deceased patient and a woman with an above-the-knee amputation.

U.S. Government's Commitment to Accountability

This settlement underscores the U.S. government's commitment to holding physicians accountable in kickback schemes and preserving the integrity of federal health care programs. The case was thoroughly investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington and HHS-OIG. It was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Kelley, further emphasizing the seriousness with which such fraudulent activities are regarded.