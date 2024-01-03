Spokane Dealership’s Gift of Mobility for Family in Medical Distress

In the heart of Spokane, Washington, an act of goodwill, as rare as it is remarkable, unfolded at a local car dealership, Northtown Auto Sales. The dealership, recently recovering from a significant loss due to a burglary, gifted a Lexus RX300 to a family in desperate need of reliable transportation.

The Gift of Mobility

The beneficiaries of this generosity were Kelly Cunningham and her three-year-old daughter, Sophia Evans. Sophia, a brave little fighter, has undergone not one, but two liver transplants in her short life. The frequent medical check-ups in Seattle, a necessity for Sophia’s health, were a challenge for the family, especially after their previous car was wrecked in a crash.

A Helping Hand

The General Manager of Northtown Auto Sales, Nick Arotta, decided to extend a helping hand to the struggling family. The dealership had recently borne the brunt of a burglary, with thieves making off with eight cars. Despite their own hardships, Arotta and his team saw the opportunity to make a difference in someone else’s life as one they could not pass up.

A Brighter Future

This generous gift promises more than just the ease of transportation for Sophia’s monthly medical check-ups. It presents a more secure, satisfactory, and calm life for the family. Sophia’s health, improving steadily since her second transplant, will now be monitored more easily with the burden of travel expenses lifted.

Cunningham expressed immense gratitude for the dealership’s kindness and the community’s support. The family now looks forward to a future where the journey to Sophia’s appointments is less daunting, thanks to Northtown Auto Sales’ gift of a Lexus RX300.