SPOC Proteomics Inc. Launches Innovative Biosensors, Revolutionizing Proteomic Research

In a landmark development in the field of proteomics, SPOC Proteomics Inc., a deep-tech life sciences company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Menlo Park, California, has announced the commercial launch of their customizable sensor-integrated proteome on chip (SPOC) biosensors. The announcement was made in conjunction with the limited beta testing of the product at the SLAS2024 conference.

Recognition at SLAS2024

SPOC Proteomics Inc. has also been recognized on the global stage at SLAS2024 in Boston, MA. The company's innovative SPOC biosensors were selected as a finalist for the Innovation Award and also made it to the list of Innovation AveNEW companies.

Revolutionizing Proteomic Research

The SPOC technology is set to revolutionize the field of proteomics. It enables real-time, label-free biosensing of up to 1000 full-length proteins on a single small surface. This represents a drastic reduction in costs compared to traditional recombinant protein production workflows. The platform provides qualitative, quantitative, and kinetic data at scale, catering to the high throughput needs of proteomic research.

Democratizing Protein Binding Interactions

The launch of SPOC biosensors is poised to democratize kinetic and functional screening of protein binding interactions. It is projected to offer a 10-100x reduction in costs compared to traditional workflows, making the process more accessible and affordable. SPOC Proteomics is initially pursuing partnerships and pilot studies in several research areas, including biomarker discovery, pre-clinical drug development, AI-designed drug and therapeutic characterization, vaccine efficacy evaluation, and infectious disease diagnostics.

The company has opened its doors to interested beta testers, encouraging them to contact the SPOC Proteomics team for pilot study opportunities. As the field of proteomics continues to evolve, innovations like the SPOC biosensors hold the promise of accelerating the pace of discovery and development in various areas of life sciences.