SPMC Ensures Privacy for Pregnant Women with HIV: Confidentiality and Care Highlighted

An official from the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) emphasized the strict confidentiality of data for pregnant women diagnosed with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) during an AFP PNP Press Conference on March 6, 2024, in Davao City. Dr. Gladies Rioferio, representing the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society (POGS), detailed the specialized care and privacy measures in place at their clinic, aiming to protect patient privacy and reduce stigma.

Advertisment

Specialized Clinic for Enhanced Privacy

Dr. Rioferio outlined the operations of a specialized clinic designed to serve pregnant women living with HIV, ensuring their privacy from scheduling to delivery. "Meron silang special clinic, up until the delivery they are scheduled, anonymous talaga lahat pati sa chart to protect their privacy," she explained. This approach not only safeguards patient data but also aims to alleviate the potential embarrassment and stigma associated with HIV.

Prenatal Testing and Counseling

Advertisment

Dr. Maria Camella Delos Reyes, a fellow from POGS, emphasized the importance of prenatal testing for HIV, advocating for both partners to get tested before engaging in sexual intercourse. The process includes counseling sessions where the importance of consent for the test is highlighted, and confidentiality is assured for those who test positive. This proactive approach is part of a broader strategy to screen and educate expectant mothers about HIV, aiming to reduce transmission rates and ensure better health outcomes for both mothers and their babies.

Educational Efforts and Results

Efforts to increase awareness and education about HIV among pregnant women have led to a more informed patient population and a decrease in the stigma surrounding the disease. "It's not alarming as before, kasi mas marami na kami na i-screen, mas aware na sila," Dr. Rioferio stated, reflecting on the progress made in HIV screening and education. Despite the challenges, the initiative has seen positive results, with increased screening leading to better management and support for affected individuals.

The dedication of SPMC and POGS to the confidentiality and care of pregnant women with HIV underscores a significant shift towards more compassionate and privacy-focused healthcare. By addressing both the medical and social aspects of HIV, these measures foster a safer and more supportive environment for expectant mothers navigating their pregnancy while living with HIV.