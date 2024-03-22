Spirit House Hosts Earth Hour Sacred Circle: Gardener and Roberts Lead Spiritual Awakening

Amidst the global commemoration of Earth Hour, Spirit House announces a unique gathering led by Ashley Gardener and Kathia Roberts, designed to unite participants in a spiritual awakening through nature's wisdom. This sacred earth circle aims to deepen connections with the planet while honoring Earth Hour's mission, making it a noteworthy event in Greenrock's month-long environmental appreciation initiative.

Pathways to Spiritual Awakening

Ashley Gardener, a survivor of a near-death experience at birth resulting in heightened sensitivity, and Kathia Roberts, who overcame personal tragedies, share their journeys towards spiritual awakening. Their experiences, culminating in the discovery of profound spiritual connections, have inspired them to lead a ceremony that blends sound healing, shamanic practices, and sacred geometries at Spirit House. This collaboration reflects their shared vision of fostering a deeper bond between humanity and nature.

Embracing Nature's Guidance

The ceremony, set against the backdrop of Earth Hour, will feature sound meditation with crystal bowls and ocean drums, discussions on African spirituality, and the use of sacred healing tools in shamanism. Gardener and Roberts aim to show how nature can offer guidance, healing, and insights, encouraging participants to adopt a more mindful and respectful approach to environmental stewardship. Their approach is rooted in the belief that connecting with nature and its sacred sounds can catalyze personal growth and global change.

A Collective Journey of Healing and Connection

The sacred circle is not just an event but a collective journey towards healing, connection, and change. By drawing on their diverse backgrounds and spiritual practices, Gardener and Roberts create an inclusive space where each participant contributes to the group's wisdom. This model promotes unity and emphasizes the importance of communal learning and energetic exchange, aligning perfectly with Earth Hour's ethos of collective environmental responsibility.

This gathering at Spirit House is more than an event; it's a call to awaken to the sacredness of our planet and the power of community. By bridging ancient wisdom with contemporary environmental consciousness, Gardener and Roberts invite us to reflect on our relationship with Earth and each other. Their leadership in this sacred circle offers hope and inspiration for a more harmonious and sustainable future, marking a significant moment in the ongoing effort to honor and protect our shared home.