Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government

In an intriguing shift in the emergency medical service landscape, Shelby County, served by Spirit EMS, experienced a significant decrease in emergency calls over the past week. The county, which encompasses a wide geographical expanse, including Loramie and Washington Townships, as well as the village of Lockington, saw only one dispatch compared to the four from the previous week. Notably, the village of Russia falls outside the purview of the Houston EMS district.

A Singular Call

The solitary emergency call that Spirit EMS responded to led them to the Houston EMS district. The patient involved in this incident was swiftly transported to Kettering Health, a renowned medical facility situated in Piqua. This development further highlights the efficiency of Spirit EMS in ensuring the health and safety of the residents within their coverage area.

The Spirit EMS Benchmark

Spirit EMS, in its quest to provide undeterred service, has achieved an impressive 100% response rate. This indicates their unwavering commitment to attending every call they have been dispatched to within the week. In an era where quick and reliable medical assistance is paramount, the service provider’s performance sets a high benchmark in emergency medical services.

Transition in Scott County

In a related development, Scott County will see a significant transition in its medical services. Starting January 1, the nonprofit ambulance service MEDIC EMS will become a part of the county government. This change will see 154 MEDIC employees and volunteers, along with 19 ambulance vehicles and contracts with area hospitals, nursing homes, and hospice centers, being integrated into the county’s operations. This move is anticipated to unlock government funding for MEDIC, notably the Ground Emergency Medical Transport funding program and the Iowa setoff program.