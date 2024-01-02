en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government

In an intriguing shift in the emergency medical service landscape, Shelby County, served by Spirit EMS, experienced a significant decrease in emergency calls over the past week. The county, which encompasses a wide geographical expanse, including Loramie and Washington Townships, as well as the village of Lockington, saw only one dispatch compared to the four from the previous week. Notably, the village of Russia falls outside the purview of the Houston EMS district.

A Singular Call

The solitary emergency call that Spirit EMS responded to led them to the Houston EMS district. The patient involved in this incident was swiftly transported to Kettering Health, a renowned medical facility situated in Piqua. This development further highlights the efficiency of Spirit EMS in ensuring the health and safety of the residents within their coverage area.

The Spirit EMS Benchmark

Spirit EMS, in its quest to provide undeterred service, has achieved an impressive 100% response rate. This indicates their unwavering commitment to attending every call they have been dispatched to within the week. In an era where quick and reliable medical assistance is paramount, the service provider’s performance sets a high benchmark in emergency medical services.

Transition in Scott County

In a related development, Scott County will see a significant transition in its medical services. Starting January 1, the nonprofit ambulance service MEDIC EMS will become a part of the county government. This change will see 154 MEDIC employees and volunteers, along with 19 ambulance vehicles and contracts with area hospitals, nursing homes, and hospice centers, being integrated into the county’s operations. This move is anticipated to unlock government funding for MEDIC, notably the Ground Emergency Medical Transport funding program and the Iowa setoff program.

0
Health United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action

By BNN Correspondents

CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024

By Shivani Chauhan

South Wales Family's Nightmare: A Never-Ending Battle Against Bedbugs

By BNN Correspondents

Oregon Hospital Faces Investigation After Fatal Tap Water Injections ...
@Health · 3 mins
Oregon Hospital Faces Investigation After Fatal Tap Water Injections ...
heart comment 0
Extreme Heat Increases Risk for Older Diabetics, Study Finds

By Shivani Chauhan

Extreme Heat Increases Risk for Older Diabetics, Study Finds
COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends of Hepatitis B in China: A BSTS Study

By Aqsa Younas Rana

COVID-19 Impact and Future Trends of Hepatitis B in China: A BSTS Study
Tekken 8’s Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?

By Salman Khan

Tekken 8's Colorblind Filters: Accessibility Innovation or Health Hazard?
NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine’s Potential and Risks in Keynote Address

By María Alejandra Trujillo

NRx Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Ketamine's Potential and Risks in Keynote Address
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
50 seconds
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
1 min
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
1 min
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
1 min
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
1 min
Call to Strip Sir Tony Blair of Knighthood Over Controversial Partnerships
CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition
1 min
CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition
Clemson's No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas's Shoes
3 mins
Clemson's No.3 Passes Torch: TJ Parker Steps into Xavier Thomas's Shoes
Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
3 mins
Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
Jharkhand CM Quashes Rumors of Wife's Political Candidacy
3 mins
Jharkhand CM Quashes Rumors of Wife's Political Candidacy
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
7 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
16 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app