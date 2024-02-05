SpinSci Technologies and Webex by Cisco Join Forces to Revolutionize Patient Engagement

SpinSci Technologies, a prominent figure in cloud patient engagement solutions, has entered into a partnership with Webex by Cisco. This alliance is aimed at delivering a comprehensive, patient-centric engagement platform for the Webex Contact Center and Webex Connect.

Aiming to Transform Patient Engagement

The collaboration between SpinSci and Webex has a clear objective: enhance patient engagement, alleviate care team burnout, and streamline clinical workflows. The spearhead of this initiative is SpinSci's AI-driven Patient Access Care platform, designed to drive efficiency and improve health outcomes. This platform enables the Webex Contact Center to humanize patient interactions through real-time integration of leading electronic health records (EHRs), customer relationship management systems (CRMs), and IT technologies.

Facilitating Efficient Care Coordination

The integration of these systems not only humanizes patient interactions but also fosters efficient care coordination. It allows for data-driven decision-making, leading to better health outcomes. SpinSci's partnership with Webex is a significant step towards improved patient access care and satisfaction. It integrates SpinSci's solutions with the Webex Contact Center and Webex Connect to enhance patient engagement and care coordination.

Available Across Multiple Marketplaces

SpinSci's solutions are not limited to the Webex platform. They are available on various industry-leading marketplaces such as the Cisco App Hub, the Epic App Marketplace, the AWS Marketplace, and the Salesforce App Exchange. Webex by Cisco is known for its cloud-based collaboration solutions, focusing on creating inclusive experiences through AI and machine learning. The company ensures security and privacy in its products, making it a reliable partner for SpinSci.