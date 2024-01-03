SpineX Inc.’s SCiP Therapy Shows Significant Promise in Cerebral Palsy Treatment

In a landmark development, SpineX Inc. has unveiled substantial findings from its initial in-human study involving an adult with Cerebral Palsy (CP), treated using the company’s proprietary non-surgical SCiP therapy. The research, published in the esteemed BioElectronic Medicine journal, reports notable enhancements post an eight-week SCiP treatment period.

Impressive Strides in Cerebral Palsy Treatment

A 60-year-old woman, living with CP all her life, showed marked improvements in her mobility and everyday activities. Her balance improved significantly, and she gained increased confidence in walking and climbing stairs with minimal assistance. Furthermore, she reported a reduction in the time required for dressing, a task that previously posed considerable challenges.

SCiP Therapy: A Game Changer for CP Patients

These strides in her daily living activities are particularly noteworthy as they were achieved using SCiP therapy, a treatment method she had not experienced with other therapies. The non-surgical aspect of SCiP therapy makes it a potential game changer in the CP treatment landscape.

SpineX’s Future Plans and Breakthrough Device Designation

SpineX Inc. holds the Breakthrough Device Designation (BDD) from the US FDA for SCiP, intended for CP treatment. With this, the company is planning a clinical trial later this year, aiming for FDA clearance of the SCiP device. This development underscores SpineX’s commitment to bringing innovative, noninvasive medical solutions to patients, enhancing their quality of life. SpineX specializes in creating noninvasive spinal cord neuromodulation devices, including SCiP for CP and SCONE for Neurogenic Bladder, both of which remain investigational devices limited to investigational use by Federal law in the USA.