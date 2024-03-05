SpineGuard Nears Chinese Market Expansion with Regulatory Submission for PediGuard Range

SpineGuard, a pioneer in the field of surgical guidance technology, has taken a significant step towards expanding its footprint in the Chinese market. The company announced today that it has submitted a comprehensive regulatory filing to the Chinese authorities (NMPA) for the renewal and extension of its PediGuard product range in China. This move, carried out in collaboration with XinRong Medical Group, SpineGuard's commercial partner in the region, aims to bring innovative surgical solutions to the Chinese healthcare system, following their proven success in other markets such as Europe and the United States.

Strategic Expansion in China

With an eye on the third quarter of 2024, SpineGuard seeks not only to renew the authorization for its current PediGuard range but also to introduce the Curved and XS PediGuard models to the Chinese market. These models, which are already popular in other geographies, are designed to enhance surgical precision and safety. The Curved PediGuard, with its asymmetrical sensor, offers surgeons directional information, making it invaluable in complex procedures like scoliosis treatment. Meanwhile, the XS model, featuring a miniaturized sensor, is tailored for pediatric surgery and cervical spine operations. This strategic move is expected to bolster SpineGuard's commercial success in China, with the company also planning subsequent filings for its Cannulated and Threaded PediGuard tools, which facilitate minimally invasive and anterior approaches to spine surgery.

Future Prospects and Product Innovation

As SpineGuard sets its sights on regaining double-digit growth by 2024, the company is ramping up its commercial efforts, particularly in the United States, and is gearing up to launch three new products based on its proprietary DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology. This innovative approach, which allows for the real-time, radiation-free placement of implants, has already proven its value in over 100,000 surgical procedures worldwide. By securing the full range of PediGuard products in China and exploring new partnerships in dental implantology and surgical robotics, SpineGuard is poised to make significant advancements in surgical safety and efficiency.

About SpineGuard®

Founded in 2009 by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is at the forefront of developing technologies that enhance the safety and precision of skeletal implant placements. Leveraging its DSG® technology, the company has successfully marketed medical devices that have been integral to improving patient outcomes, supporting surgeons, and benefiting healthcare facilities globally. With over 32 peer-reviewed studies attesting to the efficacy of DSG®, SpineGuard continues to innovate, expanding the application of its technology to new surgical fields and developing 'smart' surgical tools in collaboration with partners in the industry.

As SpineGuard embarks on this promising new chapter in China, the healthcare industry watches closely. The expansion not only represents a significant growth opportunity for the company but also signals a leap forward in the global standard for surgical precision and patient care. With each advancement, SpineGuard reaffirms its commitment to innovation, safety, and the betterment of surgical outcomes worldwide, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the medical device sector.