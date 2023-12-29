en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Spider Attraction: Sephora’s Sol De Janeiro Body Butter in Web of Controversy

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:13 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 4:18 pm EST
Spider Attraction: Sephora’s Sol De Janeiro Body Butter in Web of Controversy

A curious incident involving a Sephora customer’s experience with Sol De Janeiro Body Butter has sparked widespread online discussions. The customer claimed that the body butter acted as a magnet for wolf spiders, attracting them daily. The anecdote even includes a peculiar instance where a spider seemed so lured by an ingredient in the body butter that it chased the user. This unusual revelation has led to significant online attention, particularly among individuals with arachnophobia.

Chemical Connection: Farnesyl Acetate and Hexadecyl Acetate

The intriguing narrative took a scientific turn when Reddit users speculated on the potential cause of this spider attraction. The presence of two chemicals, farnecyl acetate and hexadecyl acetate, which are known to attract male spiders and common in skincare products, was posited as a plausible explanation. However, it remains unverified whether these chemicals are part of the body butter’s composition.

The customer’s review on Sephora’s website has garnered massive interest. It has led to a wave of similar experiences being shared, some humorously suggesting the potential for a ‘spider army’ to combat mosquito issues. Amid the humor and fear, the story has served as a reminder for consumers to be mindful of skincare product ingredients and their unforeseen impact on the environment.

0
Health Science & Technology Social Issues
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rising Anxiety Levels in the U.S.: A Call for Acceptance and Management

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Senator John Fetterman: A Lesson in Resilience Amidst Mental Health Struggles

By Ebenezer Mensah

Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Leeds Father's Urgent Plea for Liver Transplant Amidst Autoimmune Battle

By BNN Correspondents

Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Healt ...
@Health · 49 mins
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Healt ...
heart comment 0
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer’s Patients

By Justice Nwafor

ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital

By Hadeel Hashem

Study Reveals High Rate of Inappropriate Tazocin Prescriptions in Saudi Hospital
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers’ Rights and Wages

By Rafia Tasleem

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
Latest Headlines
World News
Hong Kong's Leader Sets Decisive Agenda for 2024: National Security, Improved Governance & Growth
10 mins
Hong Kong's Leader Sets Decisive Agenda for 2024: National Security, Improved Governance & Growth
Rising Anxiety Levels in the U.S.: A Call for Acceptance and Management
11 mins
Rising Anxiety Levels in the U.S.: A Call for Acceptance and Management
Senator John Fetterman: A Lesson in Resilience Amidst Mental Health Struggles
13 mins
Senator John Fetterman: A Lesson in Resilience Amidst Mental Health Struggles
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
15 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look
23 mins
Amuru District Implements Presidential Directive Number Three: An In-depth Look
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
32 mins
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
33 mins
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
33 mins
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
34 mins
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
15 mins
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
1 hour
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
1 hour
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
3 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
3 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
3 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app