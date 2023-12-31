en English
Health

Spicy Snack Seasoning Sparks Health Concerns Among Factory Workers

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:22 am EST
Spicy Snack Seasoning Sparks Health Concerns Among Factory Workers

Adelaide-based workers at Smith’s Snackfood Company, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, have reported severe health issues allegedly linked to handling the spicy seasoning for ‘flamin’ hot’ Doritos. Symptoms include eye and skin irritation, sneezing, coughing, runny nose, chest discomfort, and difficulty breathing. Out of 13 interviewed employees, 11 have lodged complaints about these health effects, leading to significant concerns about workplace safety standards.

Union Raises Workplace Safety Concerns

The United Workers Union (UWU) has raised a workplace safety complaint in response to the reported health issues. This has instigated an investigation by SafeWork SA, the workplace health and safety regulator. The investigation aims to determine the validity of the health complaints and assess the adequacy of the company’s safety procedures.

PepsiCo Responds to Health Concerns

In response to the complaints, PepsiCo has implemented safety procedures including mandatory mask wearing and the installation of additional extraction fans in the factory. The parent company has affirmed that the safety of its employees is their top priority. PepsiCo is actively working to address any concerns and ensure a safe and healthy workplace environment.

Health Risks Associated with Spicy Foods

It’s important to note that excessive intake of spicy foods can lead to various health issues such as gastritis, acid reflux, and kidney problems. This highlights the need for moderation and personalized advice from healthcare professionals when dealing with spicy food products. In this context, the reported health issues at the Smith’s Snackfood Company factory underscore the potential health hazards associated with handling or exposure to certain food products in an industrial setting.

Health Safety
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

