en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:32 am EST
Spice Up Your Winter: The Health and Wellness Benefits of Kitchen Spices

Delving into the array of topics covered, the paramount focus is on health and wellbeing, particularly accentuating the advantages of infusing spices into daily meals during winter to counter seasonal maladies. Kitchen spices such as garlic, turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon, not only brim with antioxidants but also possess anti-inflammatory properties, capable of relieving symptoms of congestion, cold, cough, and fever. When these spices are mixed into warm beverages or food, they can bolster immunity, calm sore throats, neutralize detrimental free radicals, and potentially diminish mucus to alleviate respiratory discomfort.

Spices: The Winter Warriors

Amidst the winter chill, spices like black pepper, ginger, cardamom, cloves, and cinnamon become essential additions to your teapot. The nutrients, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties these spices carry can soothe respiratory discomfort, regulate blood sugar levels, and foster overall well-being. The article elaborates on the health benefits of the winter spices widely found in Indian households, emphasizing the medicinal properties of not just turmeric, cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon, but also cumin, fennel, nutmeg, pepper, basil, Vajana leaf, mint, and coriander. These spices are shown to have anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and other health-enhancing properties.

Turmeric Milk: The Golden Elixir

Among these, Turmeric milk, or haldi ka doodh, is a cherished hot beverage in India known to offer numerous health benefits. It contains curcumin, a potent compound that has anti-inflammatory properties and can boost immunity. Research indicates that curcumin can help reduce inflammation and allergies, enhance the immune response against various diseases, improve brain health, aid digestion, and promote relaxation and sleep.

Cinnamon: The Aromatic Healer

Another spice, cinnamon, also known as Dalchini, is a fragrant spice with abundant health benefits and medicinal properties. In Ayurveda, it is used to balance vata and pitta doshas. Originating from China, Sri Lanka, and India, there are various remedies using cinnamon to relieve pain, improve diabetes, strengthen cardiac muscles, and improve sexual performance.

In addition to health and wellbeing, the article also broaches various lifestyle and health-related subjects, from the value of employees in the workplace, signs of self-sabotage in relationships, fitness inspiration from movie actors, to managing diabetes, fashion trends, and historical insights into hair braids linked to African slavery. It also mentions scientific and technological advancements such as the discovery of a bird with both male and female features, a Tesla car sighting in Bengaluru, Chinese road-running trains, ISRO’s space launch plans for 2024, and the capturing of the last sunrises of 2023 from various Indian cities.

0
Health Lifestyle Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial

By Wojciech Zylm

PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates

By BNN Correspondents

Dismissed Symptoms Lead to Brain Tumor Discovery in Six-Year-Old

By BNN Correspondents

Actor Shreyas Talpade's Near-Death Experience: A Wake-Up Call on Health Awareness

By Rafia Tasleem

Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo' ...
@Health · 3 mins
Digital Healthcare Reaches Isolated Sacol Island with 'mWell OnTheGo' ...
heart comment 0
Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Drone Strike, Escalating Gaza Conflict

By Salman Khan

Senior Hamas Leader Killed in Beirut Drone Strike, Escalating Gaza Conflict
Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation
Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy

By Nimrah Khatoon

Dr. Dana Blumberg: Beyond Medicine, A Story of Love and Philanthropy
HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure

By Dil Bar Irshad

HyugaLife Secures $1 Million Investment to Bolster Product and Tech Infrastructure
Latest Headlines
World News
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
8 seconds
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reaches Milestone in Phase 3 HAE Trial
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
47 seconds
BYU's Kedon Slovis to Showcase Skills at East-West Shrine Bowl
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
59 seconds
Fayetteville City Council Votes to Reduce Public Speaking Time
Chinese Football Association Announces New Regulations to Boost League Competitiveness
1 min
Chinese Football Association Announces New Regulations to Boost League Competitiveness
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Stabbing Attack
1 min
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Stabbing Attack
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
1 min
TV Activist Accuses Auschwitz Museum of Supporting Israel's Actions in Gaza
Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames' Victory
1 min
Jonathan Huberdeau Ends Goalless Drought, Secures Flames' Victory
South Korean Political Leader Stabbed: A Surge in Political Violence
1 min
South Korean Political Leader Stabbed: A Surge in Political Violence
PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates
1 min
PNP to Deploy 13,000 Officers for Feast of the Black Nazarene Amid Other Government Updates
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
26 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
30 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app