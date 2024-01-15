Spexis AG Sells Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica in a Landmark Deal

Biopharmaceutical company Spexis AG has announced the sale of its preclinical antibiotics program to Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. The program comprises a novel class of macrocyclic antibiotics that target Gram-negative bacteria, known for causing various infections and their notorious drug resistance. The antibiotics work by disrupting the bacterial outer cell membrane’s lipopolysaccharide transport bridge, a move that results in the bacteria’s death.

A Promising Solution to Drug-Resistant Bacteria

The program’s antibiotics have demonstrated effectiveness against drug-resistant strains of bacteria such as Escherichia coli and Klebsiella pneumoniae both in vitro and in vivo. These strains are notoriously resistant to common treatments, including beta-lactams and colistin, the latter being deemed a last-resort antibiotic. The development of this novel antibiotic class signifies a breakthrough in the fight against antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a global health threat.

The Role of CARB-X

CARB-X, an international non-profit organization, partially funded the development of this antibiotic class. The organization supports the research and development of new antibacterial solutions to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Their support underscores the potential of this novel class of antibiotics in addressing the growing problem of drug resistance.

Terms of the Deal

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd is acquiring all program compounds, know-how, and intellectual property related to the macrocyclic antibiotics. The total cost of the acquisition, subject to approval by the Western District Court of the Canton Basel-Landschaft, is up to CHF 2 million. Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to addressing severe bacterial and fungal infections. The acquisition of this antibiotics program from Spexis AG aligns with Basilea’s commitment to meet the needs of patients with severe infections.