Spexis AG Announces Sale of Preclinical Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd

Swiss biopharmaceutical company, Spexis AG, known for its specialized focus on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, has declared the sale of its preclinical antibiotics program to Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. The program centers on a groundbreaking class of macrocyclic antibiotics aimed at combating Gram-negative bacteria, inclusive of multidrug-resistant strains. The innovative antibiotics work by disrupting the lipopolysaccharide transport bridge, triggering bacterial cell death.

Antibiotics Program: A Response to Global Antibiotic Resistance

The program, partially supported by CARB-X, is designed to battle pathogens identified by the World Health Organization as high-priority due to the increasing threat of antibiotic resistance. This transaction includes an upfront payment, an asset transfer payment, and potential milestone payment amassing up to CHF 2 million. Additionally, Basilea will assume rights, obligations, and potential royalties on sales.

Transaction Awaiting Legal Approval

The deal is currently pending approval by the Western District Court of the Canton Basel-Landschaft. Basilea, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company established in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland, is devoted to catering to the needs of patients grappling with severe bacterial and fungal infections.

Spexis AG’s Strategic Move

The sale by Spexis forms part of a strategic manoeuvre to concentrate on its core areas of rare diseases and oncology. This move comes as the company seeks to exit its moratorium status. The program includes macrocyclic antibiotics developed within Spexis’ Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA) program, demonstrating in vitro and in vivo activity against multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria.