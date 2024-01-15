en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Spexis AG Announces Sale of Preclinical Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:39 am EST
Spexis AG Announces Sale of Preclinical Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd

Swiss biopharmaceutical company, Spexis AG, known for its specialized focus on macrocycle therapeutics for rare diseases and oncology, has declared the sale of its preclinical antibiotics program to Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. The program centers on a groundbreaking class of macrocyclic antibiotics aimed at combating Gram-negative bacteria, inclusive of multidrug-resistant strains. The innovative antibiotics work by disrupting the lipopolysaccharide transport bridge, triggering bacterial cell death.

Antibiotics Program: A Response to Global Antibiotic Resistance

The program, partially supported by CARB-X, is designed to battle pathogens identified by the World Health Organization as high-priority due to the increasing threat of antibiotic resistance. This transaction includes an upfront payment, an asset transfer payment, and potential milestone payment amassing up to CHF 2 million. Additionally, Basilea will assume rights, obligations, and potential royalties on sales.

Transaction Awaiting Legal Approval

The deal is currently pending approval by the Western District Court of the Canton Basel-Landschaft. Basilea, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company established in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland, is devoted to catering to the needs of patients grappling with severe bacterial and fungal infections.

Spexis AG’s Strategic Move

The sale by Spexis forms part of a strategic manoeuvre to concentrate on its core areas of rare diseases and oncology. This move comes as the company seeks to exit its moratorium status. The program includes macrocyclic antibiotics developed within Spexis’ Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA) program, demonstrating in vitro and in vivo activity against multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria.

0
Health Switzerland
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
Scottish Labour has entered the ring with a call for a public health levy on alcohol sales, a move aimed at funding alcohol and drug treatment services. The Labour party’s proposition comes in the wake of what they describe as a £46 million real-terms cut inflicted upon vital alcohol and drug treatment services by the
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
Spexis AG Sells Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica in a Landmark Deal
13 mins ago
Spexis AG Sells Antibiotics Program to Basilea Pharmaceutica in a Landmark Deal
Basilea Acquires Novel Antibiotic Class from Spexis to Combat Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria
13 mins ago
Basilea Acquires Novel Antibiotic Class from Spexis to Combat Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
3 mins ago
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
The Intricate Connection Between Obesity and Mental Health: A Functional Nutritionist's Perspective
4 mins ago
The Intricate Connection Between Obesity and Mental Health: A Functional Nutritionist's Perspective
Rumors of a Disney-Themed Maternity Ward Spark Widespread Interest
10 mins ago
Rumors of a Disney-Themed Maternity Ward Spark Widespread Interest
Latest Headlines
World News
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
39 seconds
Victorian Opposition Questions Clandestine $63m Payment to Tennis Australia
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
2 mins
Georgetown Panthers and West Demerara Jaguars Conquer Semi-finals in T20 Cricket Tournament
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
3 mins
Scottish Labour Proposes Public Health Levy on Alcohol Sales
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
3 mins
India's Struggle with Secularism and Communalism: A Historical Perspective
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
3 mins
Israeli Raids Cause Communications Blackout in Gaza; Namibia Criticizes Germany
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
3 mins
Annual Young Person Employability Partnership Event Returns, Fostering Skills for the Future
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
3 mins
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
4 mins
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
4 mins
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
56 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app