Health

Spencer Matthews Opens Up About His Battle with Alcohol

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Spencer Matthews Opens Up About His Battle with Alcohol

Spencer Matthews, celebrated star of Made in Chelsea and founder of a non-alcoholic drinks brand, has candidly discussed his journey from problem drinking to sobriety on the Boots presents Taboo Talk podcast. The poignant revelation encapsulates a disheartening period of his life where he found himself entangled in the grip of excessive daily drinking, threatening not only his marriage and career but also his life.

From City Trader to Reality TV Star: A Struggle with Alcohol

Spencer’s turbulent relationship with alcohol began during his tenure as a city trader and persisted into his career in reality TV. He revealed that at the peak of his drinking, he would consume up to a bottle of whiskey or ten pints daily, a pattern he now refers to as ‘abusive drinking’. This self-destructive habit was not only endangering his life but also straining his relationship with Vogue Williams, his wife.

A Pivotal Moment of Self-realization

Spencer recalled a defining moment of clarity when he realized he needed to make drastic changes in his life. It happened one night when he found himself drinking whiskey alone, leading to a profound epiphany. He understood that if he continued down this path, the consequences could be dire. This realization propelled him to confront his addiction head-on and strive to eliminate alcohol from his life.

Vogue Williams: A Source of Strength and Support

Spencer credits his wife, Vogue, for being a significant pillar of support through his journey towards sobriety. Known for her healthy relationship with alcohol, Vogue played a pivotal role in helping him break his detrimental drinking cycle. With her unwavering support, Spencer transitioned from a life characterized by problem-drinking to one where he enjoys alcohol in moderation, and only on rare occasions.

Today, Spencer maintains that he has achieved a balanced lifestyle and no longer identifies himself as an alcoholic. He has spoken about his journey away from alcohol dependence multiple times, asserting that sobriety has unlocked his ambition and hard work. This personal narrative serves as an inspiration for many who may be struggling with similar challenges, proving that change is indeed possible.

Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

