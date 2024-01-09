en English
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:12 pm EST
The profession of speech-language pathology (SLP) is reshaping the landscape of communication intervention. Beyond assisting non-verbal children, it addresses a gamut of communication disorders, extending to neurological and physiological conditions. Norma Camilleri, the president of the Association of Speech-Language Pathologists (ASLP), heralds the profession’s contribution in Malta, a country where the field is well-regulated and leaps ahead of the rest of Europe.

Comprehensive Communication Intervention

Speech-language pathologists serve individuals grappling with comprehension and expressive language challenges. They work with children exhibiting developmental language difficulties and delays, assisting in their language development, and rectifying speech articulation issues at an early stage. Norma Camilleri underscores the link between phonological and literacy difficulties, highlighting the necessity of early interventions. She emphasizes that articulation problems aren’t merely aesthetic; they can profoundly impact academic performance and general communication.

Behavioral Aspects of Voice Disorders

ASLP is also venturing into the behavioral aspects of voice disorders. Misuse of voice can lead to disorders, not just structural issues. This understanding has led the ASLP to advocate for early intervention, aiming to prevent the formation of long-term speech habits that become harder to change.

Professional Development and Harmonization

Adults with communication difficulties, such as those resulting from strokes, neurological disorders, or surgeries affecting speech, can also avail of the benefits of SLP services. With communication becoming increasingly crucial in professional settings, adults are becoming more conscious of their speech and communication skills. The ASLP is focusing on continuous professional development and harmonizing SLP standards across Europe.

Recognizing communication as a fundamental human right, speech-language pathologists are crusading to ensure individuals can communicate effectively and functionally. The profession is accelerating beyond non-verbal support, paving the way for comprehensive communication intervention.

