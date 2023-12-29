Spanish Team Introduces AG5: A New NSAID with Unique Immune Regulatory Properties

A breakthrough in the realm of medicine has emerged from Spain. A multidisciplinary team led by Prof. Jose María Benlloch and Dr. Pablo Botella has brought forth a novel non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), AG5. This newly introduced compound is a promising alternative to corticosteroids such as dexamethasone. The key feature of AG5 lies in its ability to inhibit the cytokine storm associated with severe infections without suppressing the body’s innate immunity, which is crucial for defense against new pathogens.

AG5: A Gamechanger in Inflammation Treatment

Unlike corticosteroids, which can be harmful when applied at the onset of COVID-19 symptoms, AG5 preserves innate antiviral immunity. This leads to enhanced viral clearance and improved patient outcomes. The compound, a synthetic sulfonic derivative of andrographolide, was selected from a group of structural derivatives owing to its efficacy and low toxicity.

Promising Results and Potential Applications

AG5 has yielded promising results in vitro and in animal models, including zebrafish and mice. Even in humanized mice infected with SARS-CoV-2, the compound demonstrated commendable efficacy. Beyond COVID-19, AG5 is expected to be beneficial in treating chronic inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, lung inflammation, and fatty liver disease. It’s also proposed for use in preventing cytokine storms during CAR T-cell therapy, a form of immunotherapy.

Progress and Future Prospects

With a Spanish patent already granted and international applications in process, AG5 is nearing the completion of its preclinical research phase. By 2024, it’s set to commence a Phase I/II clinical study for fatty liver disease patients. The development of this revolutionary NSAID has been made possible through the support of various funding sources, including the NextGenerationEU Recovery and Resilience Facility, Generalitat Valenciana, FONDO SUPERA COVID-19, and Severo Ochoa Center of Excellence Program.