Spanish Court Recognizes Facebook Content Moderator's Mental Health Issues as Work-Related

In a landmark ruling, a Spanish court in Barcelona has upheld the claims of a former Facebook content moderator, recognizing that their job-related exposure to graphic content significantly impacted their mental health. The court affirmed that the mental trauma they endured should be classified as a work accident, marking the first instance of such recognition in Spain.

Advertisment

Graphic Content Takes a Toll

The moderator was employed by CCC Barcelona Digital Services from 2018 to 2020. Their job entailed reviewing a gamut of graphic content, including suicides, mutilations, beheadings, and instances of torture. The exposure to such severe content led to significant emotional and psychological impacts, prompting the moderator to take medical leave in 2019.

Ruling Recognizes Work-induced Trauma

Advertisment

The ruling, delivered on January 12, stated that the moderator's medical leave was a direct consequence of their work duties. This acknowledgment entitles the moderator to additional compensation. The court's decision underscores the severe nature of content moderation work and criticizes the company for its apparent lack of measures to address employee health issues.

Implications for Content Moderators Globally

The ruling has sparked a broader global conversation about the mental well-being of content moderators. Twenty more moderators at CCC have initiated similar legal actions. The parent company of CCC, Telus International, expressed disappointment at the ruling and plans to appeal. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has not commented on the ruling.

The plight of content moderators gained global attention when a group of moderators from seven countries highlighted the traumatic nature of the job in a 2021 open letter. In California, a previous settlement saw Facebook paying $52 million to moderators in 2020. A similar complaint was lodged by a Telus subcontractor in Germany, further emphasizing the need for companies to address this pressing issue.