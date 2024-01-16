Spain Cracks Down on Flavoured Heated Tobacco Products

In a decisive move to curb tobacco consumption, the Spanish government has enacted a decree banning the sale of flavoured heated tobacco products (HTPs). These products, which heat tobacco leaves to extract nicotine through pyrolysis, have been marketed as a 'less harmful' alternative to traditional smoking owing to their smoke-free process. However, the seductive allure of various flavours, combined with the potential health risks associated with nicotine addiction, has prompted government intervention.

Regulating Heated Tobacco

With the new decree, regulation of HTPs will align with that of traditional cigarettes. This includes the prohibition of products with flavourings and the mandatory inclusion of warning labels detailing the harmful effects of these products. The ban specifically targets tobacco products that possess aroma or flavour in their components. Additionally, the decree dictates that HTP packaging must carry informative messages about the carcinogenic substances found in tobacco smoke.

Rollout and Impact

The decree is set to be implemented three months after its publication in the official state gazette. The impending regulations will affect heated tobacco vapes, including prominent brands like IQOS, positioning them akin to conventional cigarettes. Notably, the regulation currently does not extend to all vaping devices, but the Minister of Health has hinted at future plans to regulate vapers as well.

A Broader Strategy for Public Health

The ban on flavoured HTPs forms part of a more comprehensive strategy by the Spanish health ministry to combat tobacco use and prevent the initiation of tobacco habits, particularly among minors. The move aligns with broader public health objectives to reduce the prevalence of smoking and its associated risks. By effectively removing these flavoured products from the Spanish market, the government is reinforcing its commitment to promoting healthier lifestyle choices and safeguarding public health.