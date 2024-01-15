en English
Health

Southern California Enforces Wood-Burning Ban to Tackle High Air Pollution

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:12 am EST


In an attempt to curb elevated air pollution, a wood-burning ban has been initiated in several parts of Southern California, including the non-desert areas of Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino counties, and the entirety of Orange County. This ban, which is effective from midnight Sunday to at least 11:59 p.m. Monday, prohibits the use of fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning devices.

The Implication of the Ban

The central objective of this ban is to reduce the concentration of particulate matter or PM2.5 in the air, a byproduct of wood burning. These fine particles can infiltrate deep into the lungs, triggering respiratory issues such as asthma. By limiting the burning of wood and manufactured fire logs, the authorities aim to mitigate the health risks associated with these airborne particles.

Exemptions and Provisions

While the ban is expansive, it does not blanket the entire region. Communities residing above 3,000 feet elevation, the Coachella Valley, and the high desert are exempted. In addition, households that rely solely on wood for heating, low-income households, and those without access to natural gas service are also granted exceptions. These measures ensure that essential heating needs are met, while still maintaining a focus on air quality.

South Coast Air Quality Management District’s Role

The South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) has spearheaded these directives, emphasizing the health implications of high air pollution levels. As part of its strategy, the SCAQMD encourages residents in the affected areas to sign up for Air Alerts. These notifications, delivered via email or text, inform residents about no-burn days, enabling them to contribute to the collective effort of reducing air pollution.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

