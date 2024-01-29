South Sudan Bans Popular Local Gin 'Makuei' Amid Rising Fatalities

Authorities in South Sudan's Central Equatoria state have imposed an unprecedented ban on the sale of a favored local gin known as Royal Gin or 'Makuei Gin'. The move follows a series of fatalities linked to the consumption of this potent beverage, particularly during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The Rise of 'Makuei Gin'

Named after Information Minister Michael Makuei, who initially called for its prohibition in 2019, 'Makuei Gin' has gained immense popularity, especially amongst the younger demographic. The gin's addictive nature has driven its consumption to surge, leading to an alarming increase in the number of associated deaths. The exact number of casualties remains undisclosed.

The Dangers of Intoxication

Central Equatoria state Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony enforced the ban, citing more than just fatalities as the reason. Reports have emerged of intoxicated individuals resorting to extreme violence, with some even assaulting their family members with machetes. The ban reflects a decisive move to mitigate the dangers posed by this 'red beer' and its potential to trigger societal harm.

Support from the Anglican Church

The ban on 'Makuei Gin' has found an ally in the Anglican Church in Juba, South Sudan's capital. The church has called for stringent enforcement of the prohibition to prevent further tragedies. The endorsement from a significant religious institution signifies the gravity of the situation and underscores the need for immediate action.

As South Sudan grapples with this public health crisis, the ban on 'Makuei Gin' emerges as a pivotal step towards safeguarding the community. It illustrates the state's commitment to creating a safer and healthier environment, prioritizing human lives over commercial interests.