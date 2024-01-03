en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

South London Mother Compensated by Wandsworth Council Over Housing Needs Assessment Delays

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
South London Mother Compensated by Wandsworth Council Over Housing Needs Assessment Delays

In a recent development, a South London mother, known as Ms X, has been awarded £1,000 by Wandsworth Council due to considerable delays in the evaluation of her housing needs application. A council tenant residing on the third floor of a block without a lift, Ms X was compelled to carry her disabled child up an excess of 50 steps to reach her flat.

The Struggle of a Mother

Ms X, who also suffers from chronic back pain, had applied to join the housing register in January 2022, citing the unsuitability of her current flat for the medical needs of her family. Despite the urgency and severity of the situation, it was not until August 2022 that the council took its first action, placing her in the lowest priority band D.

Delayed but Necessary Reassessments

Following this initial decision, there were two further reassessments of Ms X’s case. The council moved her to band B in February 2023 and finally to band A in March 2023, signifying the recognition of the significant importance of the family’s medical needs. The family, with another disabled child, was eventually relocated to a five-bedroom property with a living room modified into an additional bedroom in May 2023.

Significant Delays and their Impact

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman highlighted in its report that the council took nearly seven months for its first decision, far exceeding the expected timeframe of four to six weeks. This delay inflicted undue frustration and uncertainty upon Ms X. However, the ombudsman concluded that despite these delays, the family did not lose the chance to be rehoused earlier.

In response to the situation, Wandsworth Council acknowledged the delays, extended an apology to the family, and compensated them. In a move towards improvement, the council has also taken measures to enhance its procedures to prevent such delays in the future.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Construction Worker Survives Nail Gun Accident After Complex Surgery

By Aqsa Younas Rana

NGO Provides Critical Healthcare to Vulnerable Individuals in Pegi Resettlement Estate

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Anadolu Sigorta, Bayındır Health Group Unveil Online Examination Services for Health Policyholders

By Safak Costu

Bathroom 'Pink Mould' Debunked: It's Bacteria, Not Mould, Warns Cleaning Expert

By Nitish Verma

Carlos Sainz Honors Performance Coach amid F1 Staff Realignment ...
@Formula 1 · 3 mins
Carlos Sainz Honors Performance Coach amid F1 Staff Realignment ...
heart comment 0
Interactive Map Unveils Hygiene Ratings of Midlands Eateries

By BNN Correspondents

Interactive Map Unveils Hygiene Ratings of Midlands Eateries
MHRA Launches International Recognition Procedure for Faster Access to New Medicines

By Quadri Adejumo

MHRA Launches International Recognition Procedure for Faster Access to New Medicines
‘Pyjama Washing Debate’ Sparks Off on Today Show

By Salman Khan

'Pyjama Washing Debate' Sparks Off on Today Show
Gramps Morgan Headlines ‘Meharry at The Bluebird’ to Promote Sobriety in ‘Dry January’

By BNN Correspondents

Gramps Morgan Headlines 'Meharry at The Bluebird' to Promote Sobriety in 'Dry January'
Latest Headlines
World News
Construction Worker Survives Nail Gun Accident After Complex Surgery
1 min
Construction Worker Survives Nail Gun Accident After Complex Surgery
NGO Provides Critical Healthcare to Vulnerable Individuals in Pegi Resettlement Estate
1 min
NGO Provides Critical Healthcare to Vulnerable Individuals in Pegi Resettlement Estate
CFP 1.0 Concludes: The Impact and Evolution of College Football
2 mins
CFP 1.0 Concludes: The Impact and Evolution of College Football
Nevşehir Mayor Dr. Mehmet Savran Engages with Local Community
2 mins
Nevşehir Mayor Dr. Mehmet Savran Engages with Local Community
Sanmar Maritime Turkey Indoor Rowing Championship: A Centenary Celebration of Rowing
2 mins
Sanmar Maritime Turkey Indoor Rowing Championship: A Centenary Celebration of Rowing
Sevilla Targets Manchester United's Young Talent Mateo Mejia
2 mins
Sevilla Targets Manchester United's Young Talent Mateo Mejia
AEW's Konosuke Takeshita Announces Return to All Japan Pro Wrestling
2 mins
AEW's Konosuke Takeshita Announces Return to All Japan Pro Wrestling
Biden's Balancing Act: Maintaining Far-Left Support Amid Israel Tensions
2 mins
Biden's Balancing Act: Maintaining Far-Left Support Amid Israel Tensions
Manchester United's Mateo Mejia Attracts Sevilla's Interest
2 mins
Manchester United's Mateo Mejia Attracts Sevilla's Interest
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app