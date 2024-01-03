South London Mother Compensated by Wandsworth Council Over Housing Needs Assessment Delays

In a recent development, a South London mother, known as Ms X, has been awarded £1,000 by Wandsworth Council due to considerable delays in the evaluation of her housing needs application. A council tenant residing on the third floor of a block without a lift, Ms X was compelled to carry her disabled child up an excess of 50 steps to reach her flat.

The Struggle of a Mother

Ms X, who also suffers from chronic back pain, had applied to join the housing register in January 2022, citing the unsuitability of her current flat for the medical needs of her family. Despite the urgency and severity of the situation, it was not until August 2022 that the council took its first action, placing her in the lowest priority band D.

Delayed but Necessary Reassessments

Following this initial decision, there were two further reassessments of Ms X’s case. The council moved her to band B in February 2023 and finally to band A in March 2023, signifying the recognition of the significant importance of the family’s medical needs. The family, with another disabled child, was eventually relocated to a five-bedroom property with a living room modified into an additional bedroom in May 2023.

Significant Delays and their Impact

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman highlighted in its report that the council took nearly seven months for its first decision, far exceeding the expected timeframe of four to six weeks. This delay inflicted undue frustration and uncertainty upon Ms X. However, the ombudsman concluded that despite these delays, the family did not lose the chance to be rehoused earlier.

In response to the situation, Wandsworth Council acknowledged the delays, extended an apology to the family, and compensated them. In a move towards improvement, the council has also taken measures to enhance its procedures to prevent such delays in the future.