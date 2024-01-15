en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

South Korea’s Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
South Korea’s Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements

In a wave of growth driven by an aging population, increased prevalence of atopic dermatitis, and heightened skin awareness, South Korea’s pruritus therapeutics market is experiencing a significant expansion. A rapidly rising elderly demographic, currently accounting for 14.9% of the population, is more prone to chronic skin conditions like pruritus, fueling the market growth.

Advanced Healthcare System Bolstering Growth

South Korea’s advanced healthcare system, which dedicates about 8.1% of its GDP to healthcare, is facilitating improved access to innovative treatments and therapies. Consequently, this is providing a significant boost to the pruritus therapeutics market. Furthermore, the advent of technological advancements, particularly in the arena of digital healthcare, is revolutionizing pruritus management. With a staggering 91% internet penetration rate, digital healthcare is a game-changer in the sector.

Rise of Telemedicine and AI

The proliferation of telemedicine and mobile health applications, coupled with a robust 40% increase in AI-driven diagnostic tools, is fostering better patient care. Adding to this momentum is the government’s ‘Smart Healthcare R&D Project,’ which is injecting a massive investment of $500 million into the healthcare sector. This initiative is promoting the integration of technology in healthcare, thereby enhancing the pruritus therapeutics market.

Atopic Dermatitis: A Major Player

Atopic dermatitis holds the lion’s share in this market, accounting for 34.51% of revenue, owing to its high prevalence and improved awareness. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72%, influenced by environmental and lifestyle factors. Early diagnosis and the advent of new treatments are key contributors to the expansion of this segment. Astute Analytica, a global analytics and advisory company, emphasizes its commitment to delivering accurate market projections and strategic solutions to its clients, continually providing insights into various markets including healthcare.

0
Health South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
25 seconds ago
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
Helen Cahill and David Kelly are ensnared in a battle they didn’t ask for. Their primary concern: the future of Bernie Cahill, an 81-year-old double leg amputee. Bernie is one of many residents of Cherry Orchard, a HSE-run nursing home, confronting an unwelcome challenge. The problem? An impending relocation to a different facility in Clondalkin,
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
Report Ocean Forecasts Significant Growth in Portable Electric Dental Rinser Market
2 mins ago
Report Ocean Forecasts Significant Growth in Portable Electric Dental Rinser Market
North America Clinical Trials Market Set for Robust Growth
2 mins ago
North America Clinical Trials Market Set for Robust Growth
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
30 seconds ago
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
2 mins ago
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
Grandmother Overcomes Sleep Apnoea with Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
2 mins ago
Grandmother Overcomes Sleep Apnoea with Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
11 seconds
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
26 seconds
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
26 seconds
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
31 seconds
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
36 seconds
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
40 seconds
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
2 mins
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
Grandmother Overcomes Sleep Apnoea with Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
2 mins
Grandmother Overcomes Sleep Apnoea with Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
Report Ocean Forecasts Significant Growth in Portable Electric Dental Rinser Market
2 mins
Report Ocean Forecasts Significant Growth in Portable Electric Dental Rinser Market
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
20 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app