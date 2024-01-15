South Korea’s Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements

In a wave of growth driven by an aging population, increased prevalence of atopic dermatitis, and heightened skin awareness, South Korea’s pruritus therapeutics market is experiencing a significant expansion. A rapidly rising elderly demographic, currently accounting for 14.9% of the population, is more prone to chronic skin conditions like pruritus, fueling the market growth.

Advanced Healthcare System Bolstering Growth

South Korea’s advanced healthcare system, which dedicates about 8.1% of its GDP to healthcare, is facilitating improved access to innovative treatments and therapies. Consequently, this is providing a significant boost to the pruritus therapeutics market. Furthermore, the advent of technological advancements, particularly in the arena of digital healthcare, is revolutionizing pruritus management. With a staggering 91% internet penetration rate, digital healthcare is a game-changer in the sector.

Rise of Telemedicine and AI

The proliferation of telemedicine and mobile health applications, coupled with a robust 40% increase in AI-driven diagnostic tools, is fostering better patient care. Adding to this momentum is the government’s ‘Smart Healthcare R&D Project,’ which is injecting a massive investment of $500 million into the healthcare sector. This initiative is promoting the integration of technology in healthcare, thereby enhancing the pruritus therapeutics market.

Atopic Dermatitis: A Major Player

Atopic dermatitis holds the lion’s share in this market, accounting for 34.51% of revenue, owing to its high prevalence and improved awareness. The segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.72%, influenced by environmental and lifestyle factors. Early diagnosis and the advent of new treatments are key contributors to the expansion of this segment. Astute Analytica, a global analytics and advisory company, emphasizes its commitment to delivering accurate market projections and strategic solutions to its clients, continually providing insights into various markets including healthcare.