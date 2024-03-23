South Korea's Healthcare Crisis Deepens: Professors Join Doctors' Strike Over Enrollment Quota Surge

South Korea faces an unprecedented healthcare crisis as medical school professors plan mass resignations this week, escalating a month-long standoff with the government over medical school enrollment quotas. The government's firm stance on increasing seats by 2,000 next year to address doctor shortages in rural areas has been met with widespread protests from the medical community, including a significant strike by over 90% of trainee doctors.

Genesis of the Crisis

The conflict ignited when the government announced its decision to increase the medical school enrollment quota, aiming to bolster healthcare services in underserved regions and essential medical specialties. This move, however, was met with immediate backlash from the medical community, fearing it would dilute the quality of medical education and lead to an oversupply of physicians. In response, trainee doctors initiated mass resignations about a month ago, a protest that has now spread to include seasoned medical school professors.

Escalating Actions

Starting this week, professors from medical schools across the nation will submit their resignations and cut back patient care hours, prioritizing inpatients and emergency care to protest the quota increase. This drastic measure aims to pressure the government into reconsidering its decision. Despite these protests, the government remains unmoved, preparing to suspend the licenses of striking doctors and deploy military surgeons and public health doctors to mitigate service disruptions.

Implications for Healthcare

The standoff has already led to significant disruptions in medical services, affecting critically ill patients and threatening the overall stability of South Korea's healthcare system. Both sides remain at an impasse, with the government insisting on the necessity of the quota increase to combat future doctor shortages, while the medical community calls for better solutions that do not compromise the quality of care or education. The situation underscores the need for dialogue and compromise to avoid further endangering patient care in South Korea.