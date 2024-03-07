South Korea's Abortion Law Limbo Post-2019 Court Ruling: Reforms Stalled Amid Political Divide

Despite a landmark Constitutional Court decision in 2019 deeming the criminalization of abortion unconstitutional, South Korea's National Assembly has yet to pass revised abortion laws, leaving women in a precarious legal and ethical position. Kim, a 33-year-old Seoul resident, embodies the confusion and insecurity faced by many, as she navigated the daunting process of seeking an abortion in a country where the procedure remains in a gray legal area.

Advertisment

Legal Gray Area

In April 2019, South Korea's Constitutional Court struck down the decades-old abortion ban, setting a deadline for the National Assembly to revise the relevant laws by the end of 2020. However, the deadline passed without action, creating a legal vacuum where abortion is not technically a criminal offense but lacks a clear legal framework for safe and accessible procedures. This inaction reflects broader societal and political tensions, including resistance from conservative and religious groups and controversial statements from political figures like President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has criticized feminism and pledged to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.

Access to Safe Abortions Restricted

Advertisment

With no legal clarity, women seeking abortions face high costs and limited safe options. The healthcare system, which normally provides affordable medical services, does not cover abortions, leading to a market-driven pricing system with no cost ceiling. Efforts to introduce medical abortion pills, recognized by the World Health Organization as essential medicines, have been stymied by regulatory hurdles. Additionally, attempts by women to access safe abortion services online have been blocked by government censorship, further restricting their rights and access to necessary health information.

International Perspective and Human Rights

The situation in South Korea contrasts with global movements towards expanding access to safe abortions, as evidenced by developments in countries like France. International organizations, including Human Rights Watch and the WHO, have criticized South Korea's restrictive stance, highlighting the importance of safe, accessible abortion services for women's health and rights. The WHO has specifically pointed out that restricting access to abortions does not decrease their number but significantly impacts their safety.

This ongoing debate over abortion rights in South Korea underscores deeper societal divides and the struggle for women's autonomy over their bodies. Without legislative action, women like Kim and Ko will continue to navigate a challenging and often hostile landscape to exercise their rights. The delay in legal reform not only perpetuates uncertainty and risk for women but also reflects broader issues of gender inequality and political polarization in South Korea.