South Korean Medical Professors to Resign Amid Trainee Doctors' Strike Over Enrollment Quota Hike

In a significant escalation of the ongoing healthcare crisis in South Korea, medical professors from 20 universities have announced plans to submit their resignations starting March 25, in a show of solidarity with the trainee doctors who have been on strike since last month. This collective action aims to pressure the government into reconsidering its decision to increase the medical school enrollment quota by 2,000 seats, a move that has sparked widespread protest among the medical community.

Unprecedented Solidarity

The decision to resign was made during an online meeting late Friday, revealing the depth of discontent among South Korea's medical educators. Bang Jae-seung, the chief of the emergency committee of medical school professors, emphasized that their action is not meant to abandon patients but to prevent irreversible damage to public health if the current situation persists. Despite their pending resignations, professors have committed to continuing patient care, highlighting the critical role played by more than 90 percent of the country's 13,000 trainee doctors who have walked off the job.

Core Issues at Hand

The government's plan to hike the medical school enrollment quota is intended to address the chronic shortage of doctors in rural areas and essential medical fields. However, the medical community argues that this would dilute the quality of medical education and services, potentially leading to higher medical costs for patients. They have also called for better compensation for underpaid specialists and stronger legal protections against excessive medical malpractice lawsuits. The trainee doctors' strike and the professors' resignation plan have led to cancellations and delays in surgeries and emergency treatments, raising concerns about patient care amid the standoff.

Looking Ahead

The medical professors' group has scheduled a meeting for next Friday to assess developments before submitting their resignations. This move signals a critical juncture in the dispute, with the government's earlier threats to suspend the licenses of defiant junior doctors adding to the tension. The outcome of this crisis will likely have long-lasting implications for South Korea's healthcare system, the quality of medical education, and the availability of medical services, especially in underserviced rural areas. As both sides stand firm, the hope for a negotiated solution remains, with the health and well-being of the nation hanging in the balance.