South Korea to Begin Suspending Licenses of Striking Junior Doctors Next Week as Walkouts Persist

The South Korean government has announced plans to commence the suspension of licenses for striking junior doctors next week. This decision comes as a response to the prolonged walkouts by more than 90% of the country's 13,000 medical interns and residents, who have been protesting the government's plan to significantly increase medical school admissions for about a month, leading to severe disruptions in medical services including hundreds of cancelled surgeries and treatments.

Advertisment

Background of the Strike

The heart of the protest lies in the government's recruitment plan, which aims to address the shortage of medical professionals in South Korea, particularly in anticipation of its rapidly aging population. The country currently maintains one of the lowest doctor-to-population ratios among developed nations. However, striking doctors argue that an abrupt increase in medical school admissions could compromise the quality of medical education and services, as existing schools may not have adequate resources to accommodate the surge.

Government's Response

Advertisment

In response to the ongoing strikes, the government has initiated a series of administrative steps to suspend the licenses of non-compliant doctors who missed a government-set deadline to return to work on Feb. 29. These steps include formal absences verification, notification of impending license suspension, and opportunities for the doctors to present their case. Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo, in a recent briefing, stated that the government is expected to finalize these steps soon, urging strikers to resume work immediately to avoid harsher penalties.

Impact and Support

The striking junior doctors, while constituting less than 10% of South Korea’s 140,000 doctors, play a crucial role in major hospitals, assisting in surgeries and managing inpatients. Their absence has not only led to a significant strain on South Korea’s medical services but has also prompted senior doctors at major university hospitals to submit resignations in solidarity, potentially exacerbating the situation further. Despite this, most senior doctors are expected to continue working, mitigating the immediate impact on hospital operations.

As South Korea stands on the brink of a major medical service crisis, the government's decision to suspend medical licenses signals a tough stance on public health policy enforcement. This move, while aiming to ensure the stability of medical services, opens up a complex debate on the balance between addressing healthcare workforce shortages and maintaining the quality of medical education and patient care. The resolution of this conflict will likely set a precedent for how similar disputes are managed in the future, not only in South Korea but potentially in other countries facing similar challenges.