South Korea Grapples with Rising Youth Suicides Despite Overall Decrease

South Korea, a country noted for its technological advancements and economic prosperity, faces a daunting challenge. Recent data suggests an alarming increase in emergency room visits due to suicide attempts and self-harm, particularly among teenagers and young adults, despite an overall decrease in suicides in 2022. The trend, disturbing in its own right, underscores a pressing need to address mental health issues among the country’s youth.

Unsettling Statistics

According to a report, the number of emergency room visits related to self-harm and suicide attempts in 2022 stood at 43,269 out of 7.7 million. This figure represents a slight increase from the previous count in 2019. Alarmingly, teenagers and individuals in their 20s comprised nearly half of these visits. This demographic experienced a significant rise in self-harm and suicidal behavior, with teenagers witnessing a 68.9 percent jump in five years. Incidents among those in their 20s escalated from 127.6 to 190.9 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Root Causes

The rise in mental health challenges among young people may be attributed to various factors. Economic hardships and employment challenges are two significant contributors. However, the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with its attendant isolation, disruptions, and uncertainties, has likely exacerbated the crisis. A study revealed that the increase was more prominent among female adolescents, further underscoring the need for targeted interventions.

Government Response

In response to this escalating crisis, the South Korean government has launched a comprehensive mental health plan. This initiative includes biennial mental health checkups for young adults and counseling services for all age groups. Additionally, the Education Ministry has introduced a screening system in schools to identify at-risk students. It is also developing programs aimed at promoting emotional well-being. These efforts, while commendable, are yet to yield a significant decrease in suicide rates.

Despite the government’s efforts, South Korea continues to bear the dubious distinction of having the highest suicide rate among the countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). With a suicide rate more than double the OECD average, nearly 40,000 South Koreans have tragically ended their lives in the past three years. The increasing suicide rates among the youth only add another layer of concern to this disturbing scenario.