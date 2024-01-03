South Korea Aging Rapidly: Over Half of Municipalities Now Super-Aged Societies

South Korea is undergoing a profound demographic shift with over half of its municipalities now classified as a super-aged society. As per 2022 data, 51.6% of these municipalities have reached a point where individuals aged 65 and above make up more than 20% of the population. This shows a significant rise from 33% in 2015, indicating the accelerated pace at which the nation is aging.

A Spotlight on the Areas Most Affected

The localities experiencing the highest proportions of senior citizens include Uiseong County in North Gyeongsang Province, Goheung County in South Jeolla Province, Gunwi County in North Gyeongsang Province, and Hapcheon County in South Gyeongsang Province. These areas are grappling with the challenges of a rapidly aging population, with their younger populace moving to urban centers in search of better job opportunities.

An Aging Trend Reflected Nationally

A report by the Korea Employment Information Service reveals that the percentage of the elderly population has been climbing at an annual rate of 0.677% since 2015. This trend is not confined to a few regions but is reflected across the country. Among the upper-level local governments, Busan emerges as the city with the most rapid aging, followed by Ulsan, Daegu, Gangwon, North Gyeongsang Province, and South Gyeongsang Province.

The Exception to the Rule

Interestingly, Sejong City stands out as the only municipality where the percentage of senior citizens has actually decreased. This suggests that certain regions might be bucking the trend, potentially due to factors like urbanization, influx of younger population, or effective policies aimed at maintaining a balanced demographic structure.

Looking ahead, Statistics Korea’s projection suggests that this trend of an aging population is set to continue, with a prediction that 34.3 percent of the Korean population will be over 65 by 2040. This underlines a pressing need for proactive policies to manage the implications of this demographic shift, from healthcare to employment to social security.