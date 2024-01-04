en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

South Carolina’s Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors’ Healthcare Decisions

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
South Carolina’s Proposed Bill S.882: Parental Involvement in Minors’ Healthcare Decisions

In a move signaling a shift in South Carolina’s healthcare landscape, a bill, S.882, has been proposed, aimed at augmenting parental involvement in minors’ healthcare decisions. The current legislation permits 16 and 17-year-olds to consent to nonsurgical medical treatments, including medication prescriptions, sans parental approval. The new bill, if passed, would mandate healthcare providers to notify parents or guardians when prescribing medications to minors and further necessitate pharmacies to secure parental consent prior to dispensing the medication.

Bill S.882: A Closer Look

The bill is a response to a policy by Atrium Health, which restricts parents from accessing their minor children’s prescription information without consent post age 11. This policy aligns with North Carolina’s laws that allow minors to consent to specific healthcare treatments without parental knowledge. The bill’s sponsor, Senator Michael Johnson, seeks to ensure that parents are notified and have access to their children’s prescriptions.

The Controversy Surrounding the Bill

Supporters of the bill argue that children lack the maturity to make significant healthcare decisions and that parental guidance is essential. However, the proposal has met with opposition from medical professionals and pharmacists. They caution that the bill may create barriers to care for minors, citing scenarios where teenagers might be unable to obtain necessary medication because their parents are unavailable to give consent. There are also concerns about the potential impact on homeless youth and minors living with non-custodial relatives. Additionally, the legislation could impede the filling of prescriptions due to the consent requirement.

Potential Financial Impact

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services has warned that the bill’s current language could lead to a significant financial impact. The department estimates a potential $10 million loss due to possible forfeiture of federal funds earmarked for family planning and STD services.

In light of the concerns raised, the State Senate subcommittee has decided to postpone a decision on the bill. The aim is to address the issues highlighted and consider potential amendments to the proposed legislation. This move underscores the complexities of the healthcare landscape, particularly when it involves minors, and the delicate balance required when crafting policies that impact such critical areas.

0
Health United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
Colorado Buffaloes’ guard, Javon Ruffin, has made a triumphant return to the basketball court, playing without pain for the first time since his senior year in high school. Ruffin’s return, which comes after a successful recovery from offseason knee surgery, is a significant boost for the team. Initially, he was expected to sit out his
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
6 mins ago
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
10 mins ago
District Administration Launches 'New My Gym' in Dubagga, Lucknow: Health and Fitness Take Center Stage
Kelly Clarkson: A New City, a New Start, and Positive Mental Health
2 mins ago
Kelly Clarkson: A New City, a New Start, and Positive Mental Health
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
4 mins ago
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
5 mins ago
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
23 seconds
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
25 seconds
Vince Russo Criticizes Modern Wrestling, Praises CM Punk's Humility
Lori Hinz Seeks Reelection: A Constitutional Republican Spearheading Change
1 min
Lori Hinz Seeks Reelection: A Constitutional Republican Spearheading Change
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
1 min
Javon Ruffin Returns to Court, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes' Championship Bid
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler's Remarkable Run Ends in Near Victory at World Darts Championship
2 mins
Teenage Prodigy Luke Littler's Remarkable Run Ends in Near Victory at World Darts Championship
Kelly Clarkson: A New City, a New Start, and Positive Mental Health
2 mins
Kelly Clarkson: A New City, a New Start, and Positive Mental Health
Bryan Danielson Announces 2024 as Final Year of Full-Time Wrestling
2 mins
Bryan Danielson Announces 2024 as Final Year of Full-Time Wrestling
NHL's Claude Giroux Sharpens Faceoff Skills, Learning from the Best
3 mins
NHL's Claude Giroux Sharpens Faceoff Skills, Learning from the Best
El Salvador's Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele's Command
4 mins
El Salvador's Reconciliation Monument Demolished Under Bukele's Command
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app