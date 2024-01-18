South Carolina House Passes Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Care for Minors

The South Carolina House has passed a contentious bill that restricts access to gender-affirming care for transgender minors. This move is a reflection of a broader trend across states to regulate access to such care for those under 18. Meanwhile, a similar legislative push is underway in Missouri.

Key Provisions of the South Carolina Bill

The proposed legislation in South Carolina, known as the 'Help Not Harm Bill,' prohibits healthcare providers from administering or recommending gender-affirming surgeries or medications, such as hormone therapy, to individuals under the age of 18. The bill also bars the use of Medicaid to cover the costs of such procedures. It further prevents school employees from withholding knowledge of a student's transgender identity from their legal guardians. The bill, if enacted, carries criminal penalties of up to 20 years in prison for doctors who knowingly perform the surgeries on minors.

Opposition and Concerns

Advocates for transgender rights argue vehemently against such bans, stating that they infringe on personal healthcare decisions and could harm the mental and physical health of transgender youth. The ACLU-SC Executive Director, Jace Woodrum, has expressed deep concern about the bill's potential impact on the well-being of transgender youth and criticized the lawmakers' decision. The SC United for Justice & Equality coalition, which represents an estimated 3,700 transgender youth in South Carolina, has voiced its strong opposition to the bill, citing the damaging impact it will have on their constituency.

Nationwide Debate and Similar Legislation

The legislative push in South Carolina is part of a nationwide debate on the rights of transgender individuals, particularly minors, and the role of the state in regulating healthcare and family decisions. Proponents of the bills often argue they are protecting children from making irreversible health decisions. Meanwhile, opponents claim they are discriminatory and undermine the rights of transgender youth to receive appropriate medical care. In Missouri, a House committee is currently considering similar legislation, reflecting the larger trend in red states to restrict medical care for transgender youth and adults.