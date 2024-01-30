South Carolina Honors 'Gamecock Jesus' with Charity Tribute Shirts

The spirit of Carlton Thompson, fondly remembered as Gamecock Jesus, is being kept alive by a unique collaboration between South Carolina and Palmetto Shirt Company. Following his passing on December 6, 2023, after a brave battle with prostate cancer, the community has come together to honor him and support a cause close to his heart.

The Iconic Gamecock Jesus

Thompson was an unforgettable figure in South Carolina athletics, his presence at basketball games almost as iconic as the games themselves. His signature style—long hair, a beard, yellow Crocs, a Gamecocks bandanna, and a 'Believe' shirt—made him a beloved symbol of the Gamecocks. His infectious enthusiasm, marked by his customary waving of the Gamecock flag, continues to inspire the South Carolina community.

Raising Funds for a Noble Cause

In memory of Thompson, Palmetto Shirt Company is selling tribute shirts priced between $15 to $17. All proceeds from the sale are set to be donated to the Special Olympics of South Carolina (SOSC), a charity chosen by Thompson's family. The goal is to raise $15,000 to support SOSC's mission of providing training, competitions, and educational programs to over 30,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities in South Carolina.

Gratitude and Continuity

Sandye Williams, a USC alumna and the Director of Marketing and Development for SOSC, expressed profound gratitude for the support. She noted that the funds will significantly aid the organization's mission. The Gamecocks community, while mourning Thompson's absence, has found ways to carry forward his legacy. A dedicated sign at Colonial Life Arena stands as a testament to his impact, and his image graced the sign carried by the men's basketball team during a recent upset over a top-ranked team, ensuring that the spirit of Gamecock Jesus continues to inspire.