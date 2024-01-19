South Africa's Health Minister Calls for Vigilance Amid Waterborne Disease Cases

South Africa's Deputy Health Minister, Dr Sbongiseni Dhlomo, has issued a call for increased vigilance and adherence to personal hygiene practices in the wake of two confirmed cases of a waterborne disease in the province. The Ministry of Health reported the first case in the Vhembe district, with a 43-year-old male patient testing positive. A 27-year-old man from Zimbabwe, who had been experiencing symptoms such as abdominal cramps, watery diarrhea, and vomiting since January 11, presented the second case. He sought treatment at Helen Franz hospital in the Capricorn District municipality. The occurrence of these cases has sparked concerns regarding the potential spread of the disease and the necessity for pre-emptive measures to curb further infections.

Fears of Imported Cases

The epidemic of cholera in Zambia, particularly devastating for children, has had repercussions across southern Africa. More than half of the cases in Zambia involve children under 15 years. The government has postponed the start of the new academic year by three weeks in an attempt to stem the spread of the waterborne disease. The outbreak in Zimbabwe, which has claimed over 200 lives with more than 18,000 suspected instances, has raised concerns about the potential for imported cases in South Africa. One of the patients in Limpopo had recently traveled to Zimbabwe and returned, sparking these worries. As a result, efforts to identify contacts of the infected individual and health screening at the Beitbridge border post have been ramped up to stifle further propagation of the disease.

Response Measures

Meanwhile, Zambia has initiated the administration of the oral cholera vaccine in Lusaka's shanty compounds, the capital's most affected areas. They have started distributing 1.4 million doses out of the 1.7 million vaccines received from the World Health Organization. The total number of cholera cases in Zambia now stands at 9,953, with 397 deaths. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has launched an emergency appeal for 4 million Swiss Francs to support the Zambia Red Cross Society in mitigating the impact of the outbreak on affected communities and preventing further spread.