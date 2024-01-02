South Africa’s Battle Against Hospital-Acquired Infections: A Hidden Health Crisis

In the corridors of South African healthcare facilities, a silent battle rages against Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), painting a picture of a significant health risk that is largely unseen but deeply felt. HAIs, triggered by deadly microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and viruses, are particularly perilous to the most vulnerable—infants. The World Health Organisation paints a stark portrait of this issue, with South Africa showing a high incidence of these menacing infections.

The Alarm Bells Sound

A 2023 study at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town brings the crisis into sharp relief, revealing a chilling prevalence of 20% among infants weighing less than 1.5 kg. In low-resource settings, the mortality rate associated with these infections can skyrocket to a staggering 70%. The National Center for Biotechnology Information outlines the enemy: HAIs are infections that patients acquire during healthcare treatment and were not present upon admission. But the conundrum deepens—these infections can also affect healthcare staff, occur in various healthcare settings, or even strike after discharge.

The Crux of the Crisis

What factors are fuelling the high risk of HAIs in South African hospitals? The culprits are manifold—overcrowding, water, and staff shortages lead the charge, resulting in inadequate care and providing fertile ground for these infections to thrive. Negligence—a word no one wants to hear in the context of healthcare—also plays a significant role. This can manifest in improper medical procedures, a lack of health and safety adherence, or inadequate hygiene and sterilization practices.

The Legal Implications

As reported by Business Tech, DSC Attorneys lay down the law: hospitals have a legal duty to prevent HAIs. Patients affected by these infections may claim compensation for infections contracted due to negligence. The line in the sand is drawn—substandard or negligent care is not only a risk to health but also a potential legal minefield for healthcare facilities.

