South African Students Show Growing Interest in Teaching, Healthcare Careers

In a recent development, a significant number of South African students have indicated a marked interest in pursuing careers in teaching and healthcare, as suggested by the surge in applications for the Bachelor of Education (BEd) degree at several universities across the country. A snap survey conducted by News24 reported that half of 12 higher education institutions, including Sol Plaatje University (SPU), North West University (NWU), Walter Sisulu University (WSU), the University of Venda (Univen), University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), and University of Mpumalanga (UMP), have collectively received a staggering 174,932 applications for BEd degree programs.

Rising Interest in Education and Healthcare

This surge in interest, particularly among first-time university applicants, indicates a growing inclination towards the education and health sectors in the country. Interestingly, the BEd degree has emerged as the top choice for students seeking admission in the next academic year, surpassing other popular courses. This trend resonates with the students’ commitment to contribute towards key societal roles, such as teaching and healthcare, which are fundamental to the nation’s development and well-being.

Challenges in Teacher Placement

Despite this increased interest in teaching, challenges persist in the placement of graduate teachers. Only 621 out of 4,618 newly qualified teachers who benefitted from the Funza Lushaka bursary scheme were placed in schools by the end of February 2023. The Department of Basic Education admitted that the placement of graduate teachers within six months of completing their studies has not reached the anticipated targets. According to its annual report for the period April 2022 to March 2023, the department recorded a 76% average annual placement of new teachers at schools.

A Hopeful Trend Amid Challenges

Despite the placement issues, the rising interest in education and healthcare professions holds promise for South Africa’s future. It indicates an increasing dedication among young South Africans to engage in fields that are crucial for the country’s development and societal well-being. While challenges persist, this trend is a hopeful sign of the country’s evolving educational landscape and the growing commitment of its youth towards societal development.