en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

South Africa Welcomes Over 400 New Year’s Babies in First Hours of 2024

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
South Africa Welcomes Over 400 New Year’s Babies in First Hours of 2024

As the world rang in 2024, hospitals across South Africa welcomed a wave of New Year’s babies, symbolizing hope and new beginnings. A whopping 411 babies were born in state hospitals nationwide within the first 11 hours of the New Year, according to a report on SABCNews’ FullView program featuring Sibongiseni Dhlomo.

New Year’s Day Birth Statistics

Gauteng led the way with the most births, recording a total of 112. KwaZulu-Natal followed with 84, and Eastern Cape reported 52. The first mother to give birth in KwaZulu-Natal was 25-year-old Philisiwe Jili, who brought a 2.9 kg baby boy into the world at the King Dinuzulu Hospital at Pongola.

Other provinces were also part of this New Year’s baby boom. North West welcomed 33 babies, the first of whom was a girl weighing 3.6 kg, born at the Boitekong Community Health Centre near Rustenburg. Limpopo had a total of 41 babies born, with eight teenage mothers among them. The Dr. George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Gauteng alone welcomed six newborn babies on New Year’s Day.

Focusing on Youth Health and Welfare

While celebrating these new lives, health authorities also took the opportunity to emphasize the importance of youth health and welfare. The Health MEC underscored the necessity for teenagers to utilize contraceptives and other services provided by the government, marking an important reminder on a day that celebrates new life and hope for the future.

Stories of Joy and Challenges

Each of these New Year’s babies represents a unique story of joy and challenge faced by new parents. Their births are not just statistical data; they are individual narratives of hope, struggle, and love. Their arrival on the very first day of the year symbolizes a fresh start, a new chapter in life, and the enduring cycle of life that continues even amid the most challenging times.

0
Health Lifestyle South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ireland Extends Free Contraception Program to Women Aged 31

By BNN Correspondents

Kensington's Crisis: The Rise of 'Tranq' and the Dangerous Trend of Hitters

By Olalekan Adigun

Blue Zone Project: An Ambitious Health Initiative in Bataan, Philippines

By BNN Correspondents

New Year, New Habits: Simple and Practical Improvements for Daily Life

By Rizwan Shah

Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year's Day Births Despite Joyo ...
@Health · 19 mins
Manila Hospital Reports Decrease in New Year's Day Births Despite Joyo ...
heart comment 0
Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder

By Nimrah Khatoon

Exploring New Frontiers: Obesity Drugs in the Fight Against Alcohol Use Disorder
Sarah Ferguson’s Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings

By Rizwan Shah

Sarah Ferguson's Resilient Journey Through 2023: Triumph Over Cancer and New Beginnings
Chhuzom Farmers Ready to Supply Organic Vegetables to Mindfulness City

By BNN Correspondents

Chhuzom Farmers Ready to Supply Organic Vegetables to Mindfulness City
Holiday Season 2024: A Call to Prioritize Health Amid Travel

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Holiday Season 2024: A Call to Prioritize Health Amid Travel
Latest Headlines
World News
Ireland Extends Free Contraception Program to Women Aged 31
36 seconds
Ireland Extends Free Contraception Program to Women Aged 31
New Laws of 2024: A Glimpse into America's Changing Landscape
2 mins
New Laws of 2024: A Glimpse into America's Changing Landscape
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term: Implications for the Democratic Republic of Congo
2 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term: Implications for the Democratic Republic of Congo
Kensington's Crisis: The Rise of 'Tranq' and the Dangerous Trend of Hitters
2 mins
Kensington's Crisis: The Rise of 'Tranq' and the Dangerous Trend of Hitters
Aishath Nahula Rises in Maldivian Politics: Announces Candidacy for South Hulhumale' Seat
3 mins
Aishath Nahula Rises in Maldivian Politics: Announces Candidacy for South Hulhumale' Seat
Blue Zone Project: An Ambitious Health Initiative in Bataan, Philippines
4 mins
Blue Zone Project: An Ambitious Health Initiative in Bataan, Philippines
Nigeria's Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes 'Ways and Means'
13 mins
Nigeria's Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes 'Ways and Means'
Nigeria's APC Needs N100 Billion Annual Budget, Says Former Vice Chairman
14 mins
Nigeria's APC Needs N100 Billion Annual Budget, Says Former Vice Chairman
New Year, New Habits: Simple and Practical Improvements for Daily Life
19 mins
New Year, New Habits: Simple and Practical Improvements for Daily Life
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
22 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
34 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
56 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
58 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app