Health

South Africa Rings in 2024 with 411 Newborns Amid Social Concerns

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
South Africa Rings in 2024 with 411 Newborns Amid Social Concerns

As the world celebrated the arrival of 2024, South Africa marked this milestone with the birth of 411 newborns in its public health facilities. Health Minister Joe Phaahla, along with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Dube, commemorated this joyous occasion at GJ Crookes Hospital in Scottsburgh.

Ringing in The New Year With New Life

The Health Minister revealed that out of the total newborns, 211 were girls and 200 were boys. The province of Gauteng recorded the highest number of births with 112. This was followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 84 and Eastern Cape with 52 babies. The youngest mother to give birth was a 14-year-old girl in KwaZulu-Natal, raising concerns about underage pregnancies in the country.

Addressing Concerns and Celebrating Life

The event served as an opportunity for the Minister to stress the importance of safeguarding health workers, acknowledging their indispensable role in the nation’s healthcare system. Simultaneously, the Health MEC of KwaZulu-Natal expressed worries about the high number of teenagers giving birth, particularly in a province leading the country in teenage pregnancy.

The Social Implications

KwaZulu-Natal has seen over 25,000 babies born to mothers aged 19 and younger over the last year. The issue of inhlawulo, a cultural practice linked to underage pregnancies, was highlighted. There was also emphasis on the need for safe termination of pregnancies for the 10 to 19-year age group. At a deeper level, the absence of fathers during deliveries in public hospitals across the country was a concern raised by Health Minister Phaahla.

Despite these challenges, the birth of new life is a cause for celebration and a reminder of the resilience and hope that characterizes South Africa. As the nation welcomes these new citizens, it also takes on the responsibility of creating a safer, more inclusive society for them to thrive in.

Health Social Issues South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

