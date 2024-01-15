en English
SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare Partner to Disrupt Cancer Care in India

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
In an innovative partnership aimed at disrupting the traditional cancer care model in India, SOPHiA GENETICS, a global leader in data-driven medicine, is joining hands with Karkinos Healthcare, a tech-led oncology platform. This partnership aims to enhance cancer testing and research, particularly for blood cancers and solid tumors, in underserved areas of low and middle-income countries.

Democratizing Access to Advanced Cancer Diagnostics

Karkinos Healthcare, driven by its mission to provide early detection, advanced diagnostics, and treatment delivery of common cancers to one million patients annually, will utilize the SOPHiA DDM Platform. This collaboration holds the promise of unveiling invaluable insights into the genomic landscape of the Indian population, potentially democratizing access to advanced cancer diagnostics and care.

A New Era of Precision Oncology

The SOPHiA DDM Platform is renowned for offering tailored Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) based workflows that streamline processes from sample to report, thereby accelerating analysis and clinical research studies. This platform will be employed to advance research and refine workflows for a variety of cancers, including Myeloid cancer, Lymphoma, and solid tumors like ovarian, prostate, breast, pancreas, lung, colorectal, skin, and brain cancers.

Improving Global Health Outcomes

The partnership aims to improve health outcomes globally, extending the reach of precision oncology and equipping local health institutions with vital tools and technology. By adopting the SOPHiA DDM Platform, Karkinos Healthcare seeks to bridge the accessibility and affordability gaps in cancer care, particularly in rural and underserved communities. This collaboration is set to generate world-class research for faster and more accurate cancer diagnosis and management, focusing on precision medicine for disadvantaged populations.

This partnership between SOPHiA GENETICS and Karkinos Healthcare is a significant move towards the realization of precision medicine in India and could potentially have a ripple effect on the precision medicine market, especially within low and middle-income countries. While SOPHiA GENETICS products are primarily for research use, the company asserts that they contribute to the narrative of a future where data-driven medicine is the norm, not the exception.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

