Health

Somerville Times Welcomes 2024: Community Updates and Future Plans

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
As we step into the New Year, The Somerville Times extends a hearty welcome, wishing residents health, prosperity, and success. As we usher in a new chapter, we laud our public servants, both new and continuing, calling on them to serve effectively and to diligently fulfill their responsibilities.

A City in Motion

Starting from January 2, Christmas tree curbside pickup would commence, a timely reminder for residents. On a more personal note, we extend birthday wishes to Harry Agritha, Sophia Carafotes, Kevin O’Donovan, and others. May this year bring them joy and fulfillment.

On the urban planning front, the Mayor’s Office of Strategic Planning and Community Development seeks your input. A meeting is scheduled for January 10 to discuss updates to Somerville’s Open Space and Recreation Plan. We also announce a free community music and movement workshop on January 9, offered by Music From the Sole.

Winter Preparations and Community Support

With winter upon us, parking regulations are in full swing. Snow emergency parking is now on odd-numbered side streets. Your feedback is requested on the Climate Forward Plan Update, an initiative aiming to combat climate change and enhance resilience. For families, information on prekindergarten and kindergarten enrollment is available, complete with open house events and an instructional video.

Our library’s Girls Who Code club is open for participation, emphasizing inclusivity and technological literacy. For eligible households struggling with winter heating bills, the Fuel Assistance Program is available. Social interaction is offered through the Friendly Caller Program, and the Snow Shoveling Program is hiring teens to assist seniors and disabled homeowners.

Health, Homelessness, and Civic Responsibility

The Health and Human Services Department is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics, as part of Somerville’s ongoing public health efforts. Similarly, the Somerville Homeless Coalition urges your generosity, needing winter clothing donations more than ever.

On a more civic note, the Adopt-a-Drain program encourages residents to maintain local storm drains to help mitigate flooding. And for those looking for fresh local produce and products, the Center for the Arts at the Armory holds a weekly winter market.

As we wrap up, we cordially invite readers to subscribe to The Somerville Times digital edition. Here’s to a successful and prosperous year ahead for all residents of Somerville.

Health Local News
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

