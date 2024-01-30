Somerset County Seeks Public Input to Improve Aging and Disability Services

In a proactive move to enhance the quality of life for its elderly and disabled citizens, the Somerset County Office on Aging & Disability Services is calling for public input. This initiative is aimed at individuals aged 60 and over, those living with disabilities, and their caregivers. The goal is to gather vital information via a needs-assessment survey that will guide the development and improvement of community-based programs and services.

Survey: a tool for shaping future services

The survey, available both online and in print, is a crucial tool for gauging the community's needs and understanding how to better cater to them. Participants have up until March 31 to submit their responses, which will be instrumental in shaping and refining the county's services.

The role of public input in service development

As emphasized by Somerset County Commissioner Paul M. Drake, public input plays a significant role in making decisions related to funding and program planning. The county currently supports a range of programs, including paratransit, home care, caregiver support, nutrition programs, and Home-Delivered Meals.

Maintaining confidentiality and accessibility

To ensure confidentiality, each eligible household member is urged to fill out their own survey. Meanwhile, caregivers can fill out the survey on behalf of those who are unable to do so. Requests for printed surveys can be made via a phone call or email to the Office on Aging & Disability Services, which also offers additional information and assistance with various services.