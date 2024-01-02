en English
Business

Soligenix’s Novel Vaccine Shows 100% Protection Against Deadly Infections, Boosting Stock Value

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Soligenix’s Novel Vaccine Shows 100% Protection Against Deadly Infections, Boosting Stock Value

Biopharmaceutical company, Soligenix, has taken a significant leap in the world of medicine, announcing a novel vaccine that offers unprecedented 100% protection against two fatal infections – Sudan ebolavirus and Marburg marburgvirus. These diseases, currently with no approved vaccines or therapeutics, pose a severe public health threat. The bold announcement has sparked a surge in Soligenix’s stock value, which rose by 34.7% to US$1.02.

Novel Vaccine with Impressive Efficacy

The preclinical evaluation of the vaccine’s success was recently published in the esteemed medical journal, Vaccine. The vaccine demonstrated unparalleled potency, providing complete protection in highly rigorous non-human primate challenge models. The vaccine leverages a robust protein manufacturing process, an innovative nano-emulsion adjuvant for broad immunity, and a formulation procedure enabling thermostabilization of the adjuvant and antigens in a single vial.

A Game Changer for Epidemic Control

Dr. Oreola Donini, the chief scientific officer at Soligenix, emphasized the groundbreaking nature of the vaccine, especially the advantages of packaging the vaccine candidates in a single vial. This approach is particularly crucial for combatting Marburg marburgvirus and Sudan ebolavirus, diseases lacking approved vaccines or therapeutics. Soligenix’s vaccine, stable even at high temperatures for at least two years, could significantly reduce logistical challenges associated with vaccine delivery and storage, making it a potential game changer in epidemic control in regions with unreliable power supplies.

Boost to Stock Value

The revelation of these promising results led to a significant rise in Soligenix’s share value. The company’s stocks soared by 34.7% to US$1.02, reflecting the market’s optimistic response to the groundbreaking announcement. This development not only signifies a milestone in combating deadly diseases like Sudan ebolavirus and Marburg marburgvirus but also reaffirms Soligenix’s position as a forerunner in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Business Health Science & Technology
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

